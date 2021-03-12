Menu
Anomali in APJ: ‘we couldn’t do this without the channel’

Anomali in APJ: ‘we couldn’t do this without the channel’

Why the channel is the number one priority for Anomali’s recently appointed senior vice president and general manager in Asia Pacific and Japan, Stree Naidu.

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (Channel Asia)
Comments
Stree Naidu (Anomali)

Stree Naidu (Anomali)

Credit: Anomali

Stree Naidu, senior vice president and general manager in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) for cyber security vendor Anomali, is in the process of building out the company’s presence in the local region, and engaging the channel is his number one priority.

Founded in 2013 and based in California, Anomali is known for its threat intelligence and analysis offerings, including its ThreatStream platform.

Naidu came to the role earlier this year from Radware, where had been APJ vice president for close to two years, but his appointment was overshadowed somewhat when the company named former SecureAuth chairman and CEO Ahmed Rubaie as its new CEO in March.  

It probably didn’t matter. Anomali may not be an immediately recognisable name in the local region, but Naidu’s name is bound to be known by plenty of partners in APJ.

Not only did he spend over one-and-a-half years heading up Radware in the region, he was also APJ vice president at Cato Networks for over three years and, before that, he was Imperva’s APJ vice president, a role he held for more than six years.  

Given this track record, which has seen him lead channel and sales activities for multiple vendors, building up their respective profiles and businesses in the region, it should come as little surprise that the channel is set to play a big part in Naidu’s plans for his new employer and its expansion efforts in APJ.

“Channel is important to the CEO, but it is really important to me,” Naidu told Channel Asia. “It’s my number one priority. I want to make sure local partners, managed security services providers (MSSPs), resellers and others are representing us.

“We couldn’t do this without the channel. A lot of vendors realise this, and they do give a lot of attention to their partners. If you get that part right and build a community, every partner out there will be talking about your team and your product.

“A trusted advisor isn’t a vendor, it’s a consulting partner, an MSSP, an IT provider. If you want to crack a big account, you need a specific reseller or integrator,” he added.

At present, Naidu is particularly focused on getting traction in Australia and New Zealand, Japan, China, Hong Kong, India and Singapore. To this end, Naidu has been bulking up Anomali’s headcount across the region, along with its distributor partnerships. 

A big part of Naidu’s strategy is all about localisation of the business in each of the markets it serves, a factor greatly facilitated by the channel.  

“It’s always been about being locally present,” Naidu said. “You’ve got to have that localised taste and feel for the team, to work with local customers and partners.

“Startups often take this for granted. But I’ve learned over time, you’ve got to have local representation. It’s little things, like being able to buy in the local currency,” he added.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Stree NaiduAnomali

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 