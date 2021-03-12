Menu
Consegna guides Counties Power to the contact centre cloud with AWS

Consegna guides Counties Power to the contact centre cloud with AWS

Machine learning eyed to improve the customer experience further.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Vivek Rajendran (Counties Power)

Vivek Rajendran (Counties Power)

Credit: Supplied

Counties Power has joined what appears to be a growing stream of companies migrating their contact centres to the cloud using Amazon Connect.

The utility, which manages and operates the electricity distribution network in and around the Southern Auckland and Northern Waikato regions, deployed Amazon Connect to replace its legacy PABX contact centre platform with the support of AWS advanced consulting partner Consegna.

Amazon Connect was deployed in a few hours and then configured to meet the company's needs.

Key benefits include the abilities to scale to meet demand, to make rapid changes, and to rapidly deploy into production.  

“As part of the migration, Consegna created a web portal where we can easily change and set outage announcements, by simply selecting the areas affected,” said Counties Power GM, strategy and business development, Vivek Rajendran. 

“Our team were able to make changes to workflows and messaging, such as call flows and shutdown messaging in just 15 minutes. It would have taken a couple of days to work through those changes on the old PABX.”

Rajendran said pressure from rapid development in the region and a dedication to optimising customer service had driven the change.

“We’re rapidly expanding in terms of customer numbers and complexity, as our region grows and our customer base increases with large-scale industrial and commercial customers and greenfield developments on an unprecedented scale," he said.

Counties Power needed to be able to serve customers better, with greater speed, flexibility and scalability.

"Our customers tell us that they want faster, more reliable and more accurate service and communication and now we can deliver. This is a crucial step forward to be able to provide enhancements to our customers’ experience.”

The move to Amazon Connect has helped improve the call centre experience for customers, and helped Counties Power lower costs of ownership including those associated with onboarding and licensing fees.

Counties Power is now focusing on personalising the experience using existing customer data, such as prior interactions, to route customers to the agent best placed to help them, before the call is even answered. 

To detect issues and customer trends early, Counties Power is also looking to use machine learning within Contact Lens, a feature of Amazon Connect.

This gives contact centres the ability to understand the sentiment, trends, and compliance of customer conversations to improve customer experience and identify customer feedback. 

Future enhancements are also being considered, including the extended use of Amazon Lex, an artificial intelligence service for building conversational interfaces into any application using voice and text, and triaging of calls based on customer history.

“Counties Power is a prime example, of where the synergies between our people, AWS services and the Counties Power team, have resulted in a fantastic outcome," said John Taylor, managing director of Consegna.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags call centrescontact centresAWSCounties PowerConsegnaAmazon Connectcloud Amazon Web Services

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 