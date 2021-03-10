Exclusive Networks ramps up wearables play with RealWear partnership

Mike Beesley (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Transition Systems

Exclusive Networks has a struck an agreement to distribute RealWear’s wearable computing devices in India, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).



Headquartered in the United States, RealWear makes head-mounted, Android-class, wearable computing devices designed to improve communication among distributed workforces, as well as support safety compliance.



The new agreement sees Exclusive Networks become an official distributor for RealWear’s HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1 voice-enabled headsets across the region.

The vendor’s HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1 wearable computers incorporate a high-resolution camera, noise-cancelling digital microphones for the user to control the device or communicate.

Users can take photographs with the devices, pull up additional multimedia or open up a variety of third-party productivity apps that are optimised for voice controls.



The devices are targeted at frontline workers across almost various industries, from oil and gas, mining and construction, to the food and beverage sectors.

“RealWear’s headsets are the future of the connected worker, especially for industrial and remote workers who are required to perform complex tasks in a very hands-on environment,” Exclusive Networks Asia Pacific unified communications vice president Mike Beesley said.

“Complex equipment and systems often take a team of experts to maintain and fix, which can be hard to organise and find logistically challenging. RealWear’s head-mounted wearable computers connect on-site workers with experts dotted around the world.

“[The devices’] integration with collaboration software such as Microsoft Teams allows for collaboration and remote communication between subject matter experts who can work together to address difficult challenges despite not being on-premises,” he added, noting that the new agreement represented a valuable addition to Exclusive Networks’ existing unified communications portfolio.



For John Higgs, RealWear Asia Pacific vice president, the deal comes as the market’s interest in such solutions surges.



“RealWear is pleased to be partnering with Exclusive Networks at a time when our customers are actively looking to empower and connect their remote and field services workforce,” Higgs said.

“Exclusive Networks’ wide regional reach in the Unified Communications space and excellent pre-sales and post-sales support makes them a perfect partner for RealWear in the Southeast Asian, A/NZ and India markets,” he added.

