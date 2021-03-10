Ingram Micro Cloud and AWS strike multi-year investment deal

Nimesh Davé (Ingram Micro) Credit: ARN

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has inked a new global strategic collaboration agreement with Ingram Micro Cloud under a multi-year joint investment deal.

The deal expands on an existing collaboration agreement between the two companies and will broadly see Ingram Micro Cloud bolster relationships with system integrators (SIs) and value-added resellers (VARs) for AWS through partner enablement and support initiatives.



This includes sales and technical enablement, practice development, business and financial support services.

The agreement will also see both companies work to build up Ingram Micro Cloud's current skills and offerings, as well as the development of new resources to support channel partners in managing end customers.

There are also plans under the agreement to scale AWS adoption with emerging independent software vendors (ISVs), as well as pushing for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to take up more AWS solutions through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

Nimesh Davé, president of Ingram Micro Cloud, said the agreement highlights the importance of infrastructure-as-a-service for the distributor.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with AWS in bringing our skills, services, products, and overall channel knowledge to help our partners find success with AWS at an accelerated pace,” he said.

Ingram Micro Cloud’s existing collaboration with AWS sees it offer an AWS Cloud Centre of Excellence team with over 100 certifications from the cloud giant, as well as AWS professional, managed and well-architected services.

Additionally, the distributor’s cloud marketplace also offers AWS Illuminate, AWS Operations and Billing Services, among others.

“We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Ingram Micro Cloud,” said Doug Yeum, head of global partner organisation at AWS. “Through this agreement and with Ingram Micro Cloud’s expanding AWS practice and global network of channel partners, more small and medium businesses and ISVs will be able to leverage AWS services to help solve business problems and accelerate growth through digital transformation.”

Ingram Micro Cloud recently highlighted a series of impending updates to its Cloud Marketplace, and globally launched in-house customer support teams specialising in software-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service.