Menu
Google working to solve Chromebook's support problem

Google working to solve Chromebook's support problem

If a Chromebook goes out of support and doesn't receive browser updates, some sites won't give it access. Google's working to fix this

Mark Hachman Mark Hachman (PC World (US online))
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

PCs have no expiration date. Chromebooks do. However, executives at Google have said that they’re working with Chromebook makers to ensure that users won’t end up buying a Chromebook that will go out of support anytime soon.

During a press briefing to mark the 10th anniversary of Chrome OS and Chromebooks, a reporter asked the Google executives on the call about a typical Chromebook experience: Once a Chromebook’s support window expires, it won’t receive updates. If a website or service requires an up-to-date browser to access it, does that mean the unsupported Chromebook is now worthless?

One of the distinctions between a PC and a Chromebook is that support window. Microsoft stops supporting Windows versions at some point, but it doesn't stop supporting the PC surrounding it. Assuming a PC isn't ancient, users can upgrade to the latest Windows OS and move on.

After a Chromebook passes its support expiration date, it no longer receives security patches and browser updates, quickly rendering the entire system useless. This certain death will affect more and more users over time, as the Chromebook ecosystem grows. Google executives also said that its partners expect to ship 50 new Chromebooks during 2021.

Alexander Kuscher, director of product management of ChromeOS, said Google began taking steps in 2019, when it began extending the support window to eight years. “For most purchases of a Chromebook, they’re looking at a long life of support,” Kuscher said.

What Google has little control over is customers who buy used or older Chromebooks from a reseller, who may be attempting to unload inventory through substantial discounts, perhaps around the holiday season. Google said it’s taking pains to work with Chromebook makers to avoid this, too.

“I think we’re absolutely working with manufacturers, the PC OEMs, to not ship Chromebooks that have that don’t have a long support life,” Kuscher said. “And so we’re working on commercial agreements with our OEMs, that are essentially incentives to for that not to happen. So we expect that that will be increasingly unlikely or almost impossible to happen in the future.”

Kuscher also said that Google is “working under the hood” from a technical and architectural perspective to ensure that all Chromebooks have the latest updates at a browser level, if not the actual OS level. “[It’s] nothing we can particularly announce at this time; let’s just say that we’re 100-percent focused on it and and it’s a big push from us.”

Credit: Google

More Chromeboxes en route

Google executives also said they’re revisiting form factors that have been de-emphasised in years past, with the exception of Chrome OS tablets. John Solomon, vice president and general manager of Chrome OS, said the company prefers an experience with at least a detachable keyboard.

But the post-pandemic work-from-home experience will be more of a hybrid environment, he said, with multiple Chrome OS devices in households.

“People increasingly are going to have dedicated workspaces at their home, even if they aren’t going into the office a few days a week, and so we’re just seeing an enormous interest from users and from our OEM partners to build out more and more of these Chromebox experiences and all-in-ones,” Solomon said. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Googlechromebook

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 