WFS taps ex-Oracle talent to head up NZ business

Comes as the company ramps up its channel efforts.

Mark Quayle (WorkForce Software) Credit: WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software (WFS) has named former Oracle account manager Mark Quayle as its new senior account executive in New Zealand, a role that sees him head up the company’s operations in the local market.



The WorkForce Suite manages payroll, timesheets and employment regulation compliance.



As reported in February by sister publication ARN, the cloud-based workforce management solution vendor has been making some major efforts to ramp up its channel play across Australia and New Zealand.



As the company’s new sales leader in the local market, Quayle has been tasked with continuing to establish a strong presence for the company while bolstering its reputation and client and partner relationships.



Quayle comes to the role from human capital management software company Ceridian, where he was account executive. Prior to Ceridian, Quayle held the role of advanced customer support account manager at Oracle. He’s also done time with the likes of NCR Corporation and Ingram Micro.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the team here at WFS and accelerate the growth of our software solutions locally,” Quayle said.

“The proven ability and strength of WFS to deliver on the complex workforce management requirements of New Zealand businesses, along with our strategic partnerships with vendors like Oracle, SAP and Workday, put us in a unique position to add significant value to our existing and future clients,” he added.



Quayle joins WFS at a time of marked growth for the workforce management software company, which claims to be forecasting 80 per cent year-on-year growth in 2021 through a partner-led strategy for medium to large Australian and New Zealand organisations.



"Forecasting large year-on-year growth led us to look for candidates who match our culture of innovation, as well as collaboration with partners and customers,” WFS Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) senior vice president Nick Bailey said.



“We are fortunate to have found people of both Chris and Mark’s calibre and look forward to working with them,” he added, referring to Quayle’s appointment and that of former SAP regional head of HR solution advisory for APJ and greater China Chris Ewan, who has been named as the company’s new SAP account director in the region.