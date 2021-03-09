Australia's Nexion partners with Aryaka to build Auckland SD-WAN node

Will boost hybrid-cloud hosting capabilities across New Zealand and Australia.

Paul Glass (NEXION Group) Credit: NEXION Group

Australian technology solutions company Nexion has signed an agreement with US SD-WAN vendor Aryaka to deploy a network point of presence in Auckland.

The Perth-based cloud services provider will deploy the third Aryaka network node in the Australia and New Zealand region, giving it a significant boost to its hybrid cloud offerings.

Known as the OneCloud Node, the deployment will boost Nexion’s hybrid cloud capabilities in New Zealand, plus solutions in private cloud, WAN solutions, a dynamic content delivery network, secure remote access and a private core network.

The now publicly listed Nexion has already deployed one of Aryaka’s two SD-WAN networks in the region, which are based in Sydney and Perth.

“Auckland and Perth are both key cities where local and global companies are looking to embrace managed network security with substantial data throughput using SD-WAN solutions to link sites across the region and around the world,” said Nexion CEO Paul Glass.

The expansion into New Zealand will also enhance Aryaka’s software-defined network optimisation while opening new cloud networking markets for its partners, the vendor’s A/NZ managing director Paul Thompson said.

“Partnering with Nexion is very valuable to us,” he added. “The addition of Auckland as a new PoP, deployed and procured by Nexion further expands our global SD-WAN into key areas of growth. The collaboration enhances our go-to-market motion and reach in the A/NZ region immensely.”





