Menu
Australia's Nexion partners with Aryaka to build Auckland SD-WAN node

Australia's Nexion partners with Aryaka to build Auckland SD-WAN node

Will boost hybrid-cloud hosting capabilities across New Zealand and Australia.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Paul Glass (NEXION Group)

Paul Glass (NEXION Group)

Credit: NEXION Group

Australian technology solutions company Nexion has signed an agreement with US SD-WAN vendor Aryaka to deploy a network point of presence in Auckland. 

The Perth-based cloud services provider will deploy the third Aryaka network node in the Australia and New Zealand region, giving it a significant boost to its hybrid cloud offerings. 

Known as the OneCloud Node, the deployment will boost Nexion’s hybrid cloud capabilities in New Zealand, plus solutions in private cloud, WAN solutions, a dynamic content delivery network, secure remote access and a private core network. 

The now publicly listed Nexion has already deployed one of Aryaka’s two SD-WAN networks in the region, which are based in Sydney and Perth.  

“Auckland and Perth are both key cities where local and global companies are looking to embrace managed network security with substantial data throughput using SD-WAN solutions to link sites across the region and around the world,” said Nexion CEO Paul Glass. 

The expansion into New Zealand will also enhance Aryaka’s software-defined network optimisation while opening new cloud networking markets for its partners, the vendor’s A/NZ managing director Paul Thompson said. 

“Partnering with Nexion is very valuable to us,” he added. “The addition of Auckland as a new PoP, deployed and procured by Nexion further expands our global SD-WAN into key areas of growth. The collaboration enhances our go-to-market motion and reach in the A/NZ region immensely.”



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AryakaNexion

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 