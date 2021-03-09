Advance notice: $200M all of government IT hardware contract up for review

Very large tender is expected to go live later this month

With the second all-of-government IT hardware contract set to expire in September, New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) is preparing a third edition to service 455 agencies.

The contract covers essential hardware, supplementary hardware, computer peripherals, meeting room equipment, mobile devices, IT hardware associated services and a potential future category: specialist technologies.

Typical spend in the category is almost $200 million per year, NZGP said.

"We are seeking suppliers that are able to meet the evolving IT hardware needs of eligible agencies and support achieving broader outcomes through government procurement," a notice released to the market this morning said.

A tender is expected to go live later this month aiming to foster a "value driven" increase in agency participation; to promote competition, innovation and value for money; to achieve broader outcomes, and; the ability to remain "future focused and flexible".

NZGP said, in addition to supporting broader outcomes goals, it expected Generation Three bids to demonstrate a solution that best ensures agency access to IT hardware that was fit for purpose combined with a commercial proposition that "best recognises the buying power of the government".

The agency is also seeking a targeted and supportive approach to account management, reporting and the promotion of the generation three solution to agencies.

ICT infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and server equipment, desktop as a service (DaaS), telecommunications as a service (TaaS), networking solutions or any integrated services that fall outside the listed product categories are out of scope.

NZGP is a division of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).





