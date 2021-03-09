Menu
Ingram Micro adds CyGlass to cloud marketplace

New network defense-as-a-service (NDaaS) solution on offer.

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Cloud has added the offerings of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based network security provider CyGlass to its marketplace in New Zealand.  

CyGlass provides a network defense-as-a-service (NDaaS) solution that provides small- and medium-sized organisations with advanced cyber security technology which baselines IT activity and detects anomalies.

The company claims its technology had its origins in work funded by the US Department of Defense’s DARPA agency, which was interested in its potential to tackle the anomalies that could impact fighter aircraft.  

Now headquartered in Boston, CyGlass developed its early-stage capabilities into a frictionless solution for organisations of any size.

The vendor was acquired by Nominet in 2020, coming under the remit of the UK-based internet registry’s cyber security division, which delivers the Protective Domain Name Service (PDNS) on behalf of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) as part of the Active Cyber Defense program.

The distributor has also made the cyber security solutions vendor’s solution available via its cloud marketplace in the United States and Australia, in addition to New Zealand.  

The company’s president, Ed Jackowiak, noted that cloud-based services have become more critical to businesses than ever before.  

“The combination of our NDaaS solution with Ingram Micro Cloud’s proven route to market goes far in supporting small to mid-sized IT and security teams in the A/NZ market,” Jackowiak said.  

“Protecting networks against cyber-attack can be critical to survival; we look forward to working with Ingram Micro Cloud on that mission,” he added.
 


