Menu
Tradewinds bolsters cyber security play with Transmosis deal

Tradewinds bolsters cyber security play with Transmosis deal

Vendor’s platform is designed specifically for SMBs.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Tony Heywood (Tradewinds Technology Brokerage)

Tony Heywood (Tradewinds Technology Brokerage)

Credit: Tradewinds Technology Brokerage

Cyber security vendor Transmosis has inked a distribution partnership with Telarus for Australia and New Zealand via the master agent’s local subsidiary Tradewinds Technology Brokerage. 

Transmosis’ new CyberOPS security service will now be available to Tradewinds’ partner network for the small-to-medium-sized customer segment. 

According to Tradewinds, Transmosis provides an artificial Intelligence-powered extended detection and response platform (XDR) with a 24/7 live virtual Security Operations Center (vSOC). 

The SOC uses US-based security analysts to monitor cyber attacks, while providing cyber liability insurance and subscription-based pricing. 

“We are excited to be offering CyberOPS to Tradewinds Partners and agents,” said Tony Heywood, A/NZ regional VP. “Small businesses in A/NZ will enjoy protection never before available to them, the same level of cyber security large companies use at a fraction of the price.” 

Last year, Tradewinds bolstered both its contact centre and software-as-a-service capabilities through new relationships with Aircall and Prodoscore respectively.  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags telarusTradwindsTransmosis

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 