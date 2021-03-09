Network security 'bake-off' sees Chillisoft win Vocus NZ for Extrahop

Alex Teh (Chillisoft) Credit: Supplied

Vocus NZ has selected Extrahop's network detection and response platform Reveal(x) to amplify its security posture with network visibility.

The sale was made directly by local Extrahop distributor Chillisoft, which told Reseller News that was because the deal also represented a potential longer term "sell through" opportunity.

"We worked with them direct on this deal as there is a possibility that this could turn into a service that Vocus would take out to its customers," said Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh.

"Vocus has been a long-time partner of Chillisoft for products like ESET which they take to their SMB’s and consumer customers."

Teh reiterated that Chillisoft has a channel first policy and operated a two tier channel in NZ for Extrahop, with distribution supporting partners to sell into the market.

Chillisoft worked closely with Vocus NZ's head of security Ivan Reutskiy on the deal, he said.

"We were in a technical bake-off against other network detection and response vendors and we believe we won the deal because we provided superior technology in this space," Teh said.

In particular, he noted Extrahop’s ability to remediate directly to vendors such as Crowdstrike, Palo Alto and Microsoft through API integrations, to decrypt TLS/SSL traffic and Extrahop's ability to handle around 70 protocols to provide greater application level visibility of traffic flowing through a network.

As well as being a telco, Vocus NZ offers solutions across datacentre, cloud, networking, security, and web and is part of the broader ASX-listed Vocus Group.

The organisation owns and runs three datacentres that house its core infrastructure as well as customer equipment hosted under colocation arrangements.

Reveal(x) enables Vocus to support its decentralised workforce with real-time visibility, threat detection, and strong investigation capabilities across its hybrid, multi-cloud environment, including VPN infrastructure.

Reutskiy said Vocus NZ wanted a detection and response solution that was easy to use and deploy, scalable, and could proactively analyse in real time our corporate network and cloud traffic, as well as identify any anomalies on the VPN from remote users accessing the network.

“From the initial stages of the proof of concept, we were impressed with the feature functionality of ExtraHop Reveal(x),” Reutskiy said.

“The fact that Reveal(x) could provide visibility across our hybrid environment, give us critical insight into encrypted traffic, and use that data to deliver high-quality alerts and detections set it apart.”

ExtraHop also helped Vocus NZ to stay proactive on the operations side.

"We can use it to identify expired certificates, monitor legacy applications, and ensure that VPN connections are both secure and reliable for our users," Reutskiy said.

Current local Extrahop partners are Advantage and LinearStack.