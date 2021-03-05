Ingram Micro Cloud welcomes Cisco remote work solutions to its marketplace

Ingram Micro is also applying its channel enablement programs, including training and marketing support for reseller partners.

Ingram Micro has announced the availability of Cisco’s Secure Remote Work solutions on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in Australia, backing the vendor’s products with channel enablement programs, which include training and support.



It is understood the new offerings are already available in the US market. However, Australia is one of the first markets outside North America to receive the Cisco suite via the distributor's cloud marketplace.



The new solutions now available on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in Australia include Cisco Digital Network Architecture (Cisco DNA), which delivers automation, security, predictive monitoring and a policy-driven approach.



Also new to the marketplace is Cisco Secure Network Analytics (SNA), formerly known as Stealthwatch, which uses machine learning and behavioural modelling to analyse network activity using telemetry from network infrastructure.

According to Ingram Micro, Cisco SNA detects advanced threats and responds to them rapidly while protecting critical data with smart network segmentation.

Additionally, the marketplace now features Cisco Umbrella, which provides flexible, cloud-delivered security combining multiple functions into one solution, extending protection to devices, remote users and distributed locations protecting users everywhere.



Moreover, Cisco Umbrella DNS Security has also been added. This solution uses DNS to stop threats over all ports and protocols including direct-to-IP connections, to stop malware earlier and prevent callbacks to attackers if infected machines connect to the network.



Along with the new solutions, Ingram Micro is applying its channel enablement programs, including training and marketing support for reseller partners.



The addition of the new solutions to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace is timely, given the continuing role unified communications solutions are playing in a market landscape still largely dominated by remote workers.



“These solutions are in demand and represent a powerful growth opportunity for our resellers,” Trent Gomersall, Ingram Micro Cloud Australia director, said. “With more people than ever working from home, the corporate threat network has changed permanently – and with that change comes a requirement for an appropriate security posture.



“Furthermore, the opportunity isn’t concentrated in any one vertical market, as security is required by everyone and every business using the internet,” he noted.



Meanwhile, additional solutions from Cisco, including Webex Flex 3.0, Cloud Mail Defence, Advanced Malware Protection and Duo for Secure Remote Worker design are now being evaluated and tested for Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and are expected to be made available during 2021.

Updated on 5 March to correct and clarify that the new Cisco solutions are available on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in the Australian market at present, not New Zealand.

