Duo's Kendra Ross swaps management reins for a seat on the board

17-year Duo veteran Jo Haanstra takes the reins as general manager

Kendra Ross, co-founder and the current general manager for Duo, is moving on to the security distributor's board and reducing her operational involvement in the business.

Jo Haanstra, who started as an account manager with Duo 17 years ago and worked her way up to become regional sales director, will now take the reins as general manager.

Ross said the timing was right for her to step away from the day-to-day operations and "let the next generation of leaders shine". 

“I’m looking forward to spending more time on strategic initiatives for Duo as it continues to grow while letting my team run the business."

Ross and Jackie Hatchwell founded Duo in 1995, and it was acquired by Sektor in 2019.

Sektor Group CEO Rhys Warren said Duo had been an excellent addition to Sektor and having Ross on the board would greatly assist with expansion plans for cyber security across the group. 

Haanstra said Ross had been a mentor and friend as well as an inspirational role model to women in ICT. 

"We value her contribution across the business and the Industry and are thrilled she will continue to be involved with the business” Haanstra said. 

Ross will also remain involved in the community groups she co-founded in cyber security; 1stTuesday and Project Wednesday.

“I am very grateful for the support I have from the Sektor management team," Ross said. 

"I love the strategic aspect of this business and by taking on the board role I will continue to contribute to this exciting Industry while also balancing more time with my family."

Ross was appointed to CERT NZ establishment board in 2016, the NZ government Cyber Security Skills Taskforce in 2017 and was the first female inducted into the Reseller News Hall of Fame in 2018

She co-founded and chaired the Information Security Awards NZ (iSANZ) and was named as one of the IFSEC Global Top 20 Influencers in 2020.

Sektor is a New Zealand company with offices in Australia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam and over 200 staff.


