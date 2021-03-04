Menu
IBM brings cloud satellite to 65 global partners

HCL Technologies, Prolifics, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra are among global integrators to take part.

Credit: IBM

IBM has made its cloud satellite generally available to global partners in order to scale its open architecture across customers’ environments. 

Big Blue has signed agreements with 65 global systems integrators (GSIs) and alliance partners that will enable customers to have applications managed as-a-service across on-premises, public clouds and at the edge. 

Initial partners will include GSIs including HCL Technologies, Prolifics, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra, as well as IBM Global Technology Services (NewCo), its spun-off US$19 billion managed infrastructure services unit. 

Meanwhile, alliance partners will also include the likes of ADVA, AT&T, Cisco, Dell Technologies, F5, Intel, NetApp, Portworx by Pure Storage and Robin.io. 

The vendor said it was working with its partner ecosystem to offer a catalogue of cloud services such as IBM Cloud Databases, Continuous Delivery pipelines and IBM Watson, citing financial and telecommunications sectors as key markets.  

It said it was also helping partners deploy enterprise-ready software certified for Red Hat OpenShift, and use storage, networking, edge and other capabilities on IBM Cloud. 

According to a blog post, IBM Cloud Satellite customers can also access software offerings on Red Hat Marketplace, which offers artificial intelligence (AI) database, monitoring, networking, storage, security and other products. 

Customers can also access Red Hat OpenShift on-premises as a managed service with software from the marketplace. 

“As the cloud services market continues to grow, IBM’s collaboration with these partners is instrumental in helping clients adopt cloud best practices across all environments,” the vendor said in a blog post. 

“With IBM Cloud Satellite, we can help clients manage security and their compliance needs for workloads in hybrid and multi-cloud environments and have visibility into their applications and cloud services.” 


Tags IBMHCL TechnologiesTech MahindraTata ConsultancyNewCo

