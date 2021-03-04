Commvault's Dino Soepono jumps to Veeam to run regional alliances

Takes on the role as new senior director of APJ alliances

Dino Soepono (Veeam) Credit: Dino Soepono

Veeam has appointed Dino Soepono - former regional vice president of partners and alliances at Commvault - as new senior director of strategic alliances across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), replacing Dean Cunningham.

Soepono joins the vendor with 27 years experience across the IT industry, following roles at Apptio, Pure Storage, Citrix and ChannelWorx, in addition to Commvault.

ARN can reveal that Soepono will report to newly appointed senior vice president of APJ, Shiva Pillay, holding responsibility for managing the vendor's alliances partner program, strategy and execution across the region. Meanwhile, Cunningham has joined Juniper Networks as senior director partner sales across APJ.

"Our alliances ecosystem is critical to how we solve our customers’ cloud data management challenges," Pillay said. "Dino brings a wealth of experience from across the region."

Soepono’s appointment comes hot on heels of Veeam’s decision to combine cloud service provider and channel teams, led by Belinda Jurisic and further supported by Behzaad Habibi’s recent recruitment as APJ marketing director for channel, alliances and VCSP.

Pillay said the region was growing at around 10 times the market average, something that couldn’t be accomplished without a strong base of partners and customers. During the fourth quarter of 2020, APJ alone experienced an annual recurring revenue increase of 24 per cent year-on-year.

"We would not have been able to garner these results without the constant support and hard work with our partners -- over 1700 transacting partners in Q4,” Pillay said. “We continue to focus and invest in our relationships with existing and potential partners, which has been well received and backed with strong results."

In response, Commvault said respective regional vice presidents will be stepping in to cover the in-country partner and alliances collaboration amid plans to seek a successor across APJ.

“We would like to thank Dino for his leadership on our channel partner and alliances collaboration during his tenure with Commvault,” a statement from Commvault read. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.