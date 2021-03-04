Scality hires Brett Lobwein to lead A/NZ region

Storage software vendor Scality has significantly expanded its presence in the Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Afria regions through a raft of new hires.

Among the key hires include Brett Lobwein who joins as the Australia and New Zealand regional sales manager. Prior to this new appointment, Lobwein spent five years across senior manager roles at HPE and Commvault. He has also worked for Cisco and ASI Solutions.

Oleg Kokotovic has also joined as A/NZ senior sales engineer. Kokotovic previously worked at Fujitsu, HPE, IBM and NetApp.

“To meet the growing demand for large-scale hybrid and multicloud solutions to support modern digital initiatives, we’re investing in people who will support our customers, strengthen channel partnerships and generate further success in these regions,” Scality APAC and Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Russia (EMEAR) vice president Eric Leblanc said.

The new appointments come as Scality experienced 30 per cent year-on-year growth during its fourth quarter, prompting the vendor to bolster its dedicated sales and support teams.



Scality's growth results were fuelled by increasing customer demand for large-scale data management solutions in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and particularly noted investments growing in areas of all-flash file and object storage solutions, as well as S3 hybrid-deployments across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Public Cloud.