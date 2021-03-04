Wipro unveils ‘full-stack’ Cisco division as digital plans kick into gear

Business unit will house intent-based networking, digital workplace virtualisation and hybrid cloud solutions, in addition to application modernisation, security and enterprise 5G offerings

Oliver Tuszik (Cisco) Credit: Cisco

Wipro will launch a new division dedicated to Cisco technologies as the global system integrator (GSI) leverages gold-certified partner expertise to develop end-to-end digital solutions.

Cisco Business Unit - with no confirmed timeline of opening as yet - will incorporate intent-based networking, digital workplace virtualisation and hybrid cloud solutions, in addition to application modernisation, security and enterprise 5G offerings.

Building on a 25-year partnership, Wipro - which operates among the top 10 GSI partners of Cisco worldwide - will also continue to co-develop infrastructure and security solutions combining the vendor’s networking portfolio with system integration and consulting expertise.

“As a key partner, Wipro has consistently innovated its business model by leveraging its diverse Cisco capabilities to deliver end-to-end digital solutions that enable customers’ business outcomes,” said Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president of Global Strategic Partner Organisation at Cisco. “Wipro has also pioneered the adoption of Cisco’s critical software and digital solutions—not just for its global customers’ usage but to enhance its internal IT architecture as well.”

Delving deeper, the new unit will also house a “competitive workforce” trained through Cisco professional certifications, building on current joint investments in innovation centres and labs across the world.

“Our strategic partnership with Cisco is built on a strong foundation of mutual trust, governance and joint investments in next-generation industry solutions,” added Kiran Desai, senior vice president and global head of Cloud and Infrastructure Services at Wipro. “The Cisco Business Unit is a step forward in our relationship with Cisco.

“It will help our customers overcome disruptions in their operations, scale rapidly and transform IT environments for greater business outcomes. Through our shared vision for delivering best-in-class customer experience, our integrated offerings with Cisco enable an end-to-end solution for digital business.”

The move comes as Cisco finally closes the $4.5 billion deal for optical maker Acacia Communications, after some legal wrangling earlier this year.

The technology giant coveted Acacia for its high-speed, optical interconnect technologies that let data centre operators, web-scale companies and service providers offer ever-faster service access to widely distributed resources. It also reinforces Cisco’s commitment to optics as a critical building block for networks of the future.