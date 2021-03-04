Capgemini taps Deloitte veteran Kaylene O’Brien to lead A/NZ

Menu
Replaces Olaf Pietschner following his promotion to APAC lead.

Capgemini has hired former Deloitte talent Kaylene O’Brien to run its Australia and New Zealand business following the promotion of Olaf Pietschner. 

The global company turned to systems integrator rival Deloitte to source its new regional managing director, tasking her with managing 2000 people across Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth, Auckland and Wellington. 

O’Brien previously spent the last 25 years with Deloitte in Australia, where she ascended to the role of managing partner in 2018. 

She is also a member of Chief Executive Women (CEW), with Capgemini claiming she would bring a “a wealth of experience that drives customer innovation, growth and talent inclusivity in an agile environment” to the systems integrator. 

“I am honoured to lead this next stage of growth for Capgemini in Australia and New Zealand. The business has all the right elements, and a compelling purpose to ‘unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future’,” O’Brien added. 

“Capgemini has a unique position in the market, and it is a great environment for our people to get the future they want.” 

The appointment follows Pietschner’s promotion to CEO of the Asia Pacific strategic business unit earlier this year as part of a global reshuffle. Pietschner will relocate to Singapore and join the global executive leadership team. 


