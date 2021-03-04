Menu
Wavelink splits distribution and health businesses

Traditional distribution arm will sit alongside enterprise health division.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: Dreamstime

Value-added distributor Wavelink has split its health business from its traditional IT distribution service as part of an organisational restructure. 

As part of the overhaul, the company has created a new business unit named Connected Health, which will deliver solutions to public and private hospitals in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). 

Meanwhile, its remaining business will remain focused on support, marketing, and enablement services to channel partners and resellers in security and networking, mobility, and unified communications and applications. 

The health business will however leverage Wavelink’s relationships with vendors such as Spectralink, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, Olinqua and SOTI for solutions in voice and secure text, vital sign monitoring, medication management, critical alert management and equipment location. 

According to Wavelink, this will give its partners an end-to-end connected health offering to take to market. 

Ilan Rubin (Wavelink)Credit: Wavelink
Ilan Rubin (Wavelink)

“Wavelink is making a clear distinction within the business and has created a dedicated team for each business unit including pre-sales, sales, technical, and marketing,” distributor CEO Ilan Rubin said. 

“This demonstrates Wavelink’s commitment to partners that it will continue to meet its distribution obligations and its healthcare engagements with the same level of diligence that partners and customers have come to expect in Wavelink’s 20-year history.” 

Wavelink launched its health practice in September 2016 to bind together solutions for the local health sector. 

In May 2017 it signed a distribution agreement with US-based healthcare technology company Spok for the A/NZ market. 

A year later, it signed up US-based vendor CenTrak, which provides a range of real-time location systems to healthcare enterprises in several regions, including North America, Asia and Europe, in addition to A/NZ.  


