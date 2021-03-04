Fusion5 buys Microsoft Dynamics 365 practice Topaz Solutions

Fusion5 is not wasting any time to fulfil its growth ambitions after private equity investment

Rebecca Tohill (Fusion5) Credit: Supplied

IT services provider Fusion5 is buying Microsoft Dynamics 365 specialist Topaz Solutions, the company announced today, but does not expect that to have any impact on its existing Oracle Netsuite practice.

Topaz has 40 customers, and staff based in Auckland and Wellington.

The business has been a leading Microsoft Navision partner for over 20 years and more recently focused on Microsoft’s small-to-medium business solution, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Fusion5 chief executive Rebecca Tohill said the acquisition would not only broaden Fusion5’s skill base but consolidate and round out its Microsoft offerings.

"Business Central fits nicely into the Fusion5 portfolio of applications," Tohill said. "It will offer a choice for those customers who are committed to a wholly Microsoft environment but are not of a size or scale to adopt Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations.

"We will also be able to introduce our new team to businesses who already use Navision or Business Central and who are keen to experience Fusion5’s highly regarded support and service model."

Fusion5 was itself the target of a private equity investment earlier this year when Wellington-based Waterman Private Capital bought 55 per cent of the company.

At the time, Fusion5 said the 2019 acquisition of Mindfull, a business intelligence consultancy with around 30 staff, had raised Fusion5’s revenue to $100 million and its headcount to 470 staff across nine offices.

Tohill said she did not expect the addition of Topaz's Business Central practice to impact sales of Oracle’s NetSuite business suite.

"While both solutions have notable success in the same target market, each has a distinct proposition and unique differentiators," she said.

The new Business Central and Navision teams will come under the leadership of Kristy Brown, director customer engagement and collaboration for Fusion5.

"The purchase of Topaz gives us the unique opportunity to welcome on board a team of very highly skilled practitioners and great customers - some of them already shared with Fusion5," Brown said.

"Essentially, bringing Topaz into the fold provides us with a powerful end-to-end Microsoft Dynamics 365 story."

Hartmut Otting, managing director and part-owner of Topaz Solutions, said Fusion5 had the same passion for excellence in service and support, and a commitment to customers and consultants as Topaz.

"While we help complete Fusion5’s Microsoft portfolio, from our perspective, the Topaz team will gain valuable career opportunities due to the size of Fusion5 and its well-developed, award-winning Microsoft practice."

Topaz customers would gain access to the full scope of business solutions, services, and intelligence to help them thrive and grow, Otting said.

Fusion5 and Topaz had already put the relationship to the test over the last few months, successfully securing three new customers across New Zealand and Australia.