Company-X recruits five-time Microsoft MVP and Azure expert

Company-X deepens its expertise in augmented and virtual reality as well as Microsoft's cloud services

Jiadong Chen (Company-X) Credit: Supplied

Hamilton-based agile development specialist Company-X has scored the services of a prominent multiple winner of the coveted global Microsoft MVP award.

Jiadong Chen, a five-time winner of the Microsoft most valuable professional (MVP), developer technologies award, recently joined Company-X.



Chen is an expert in Microsoft cloud and Unity 3D, 2D, augmented and virtual reality technologies, an area Company-X is also focusing on.

There are around 3000 Microsoft MVP award winners internationally, people recognised as some of the industry’s best and brightest.

Company-X said Chen’s awards recognise his passion for technology, willingness to help others, and commitment to the international technology community.

Chen is adept in the Microsoft Azure cloud computing service for building, testing, deploying and managing applications through Microsoft datacentres.

He is also a Microsoft certified Azure developer associate and holds a Microsoft Azure fundamentals certificate.

“It helps other people recognise your value,” Chen said of the award. “It’s recognition from Microsoft.”

Chen joined Company-X from Unity, the creator of the world’s most widely-used 2D, 3D, augmented and virtual reality development platform, where he worked as a field engineer.

“I was based in Beijing before I moved to New Zealand,” Chen said. “In this job we provided support to all of our customers.”

Chen’s clients included the world’s largest video game vendor Tencent, based in Shenzhen, China.

“I would do project reviews to weed out problems they encountered. Sometimes we needed to customise the Unity engine to meet their requirements.

While originally Unity was a game engine, it is also a general purpose development platform, Chen said.

“The architecture industry is using Unity to develop their virtual reality (VR) application or augmented reality (AR) application to help them design buildings," he said.

"There are some other industries, such as the automotive industry, using Unity to design car prototypes and render a 3D model.”

Company-X augmented and virtual reality specialist Lance Bauerfeind said Chen was already making a difference at Company-X

“We are extremely excited to have Jiadong on the team. He has already had a positive impact on the projects he is working on.”

Chen, who has presented at both the Microsoft Ignite and Unite conferences, graduated from Dalian Maritime University in Liaoning, China, with a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronic Information Science and Technology in 2012.

He is also the author of the 2016 book Unity 3D which has sold 15,000 copies in print and eBook editions.

“I believe technology creators can make the world a better place, and Company-X has the same ethos that aligns perfectly with my personal mission, which is why I am so excited to be a part of the team,” Chen said.