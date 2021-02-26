Menu
Midwich to distribute INOGENI audio visual products in NZ

Credit: Zoom

Audio visual distribution specialist Midwich New Zealand has struck a local distribution partnership with video conferencing and communications technology manufacturer INOGENI.  

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Canada, INOGENI designs and manufactures technology to enhance organisations’ video conferencing systems with multiple cameras and video sources.

All INOGENI products are UVC compliant and will work with all DirectShow/V4L2 and AVFoundation compatible software.

One of the vendor’s products, the INOGENI SHARE2U, a dual USB camera-to-USB 3.0 multi I/O capture, gives users the ability to optimise video collaboration and webcast with two cameras. The device works with all popular soft codecs apps such as Zoom, Skype and others, reducing hardware complexity.

According to Midwich NZ general manager Stephen Ward, the deal comes as video conferencing technology takes an unprecedented role in the local and global business landscape.

“Working remotely is now a natural part of the business landscape,” Ward said. “Audiences are beginning to expect higher production values that go beyond just a person captured onscreen via their webcam.  

“This is particularly true in corporate environments. The INOGENI range deftly answers the market need for ease-of-use and is compatible with Windows, Mac OSX and Linux operating systems,” he added.

Midwich New Zealand said it would be taking orders for INOGENI products immediately for supply in early March 2021.

The deal comes just a few short months after Midwich APAC expanded its Mi Support after sales service program to the Asia Pacific region.  

Branching out from the UK and Ireland, the program is accessible through Midwich channel partners as a trade resalable suite of support services for end users that can be added to products or systems at the point of purchase.

The Mi Support program offers strengthened product warranties, training for AV and unified communications and collaboration systems, as well as the highest-level technical support and information technology infrastructure library (ITIL) practices.


