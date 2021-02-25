Menu
DDS IT joins gold class with Microsoft cloud partner certification

DDS IT joins gold class with Microsoft cloud partner certification

Company also gains Microsoft Surface partner status

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Simon Browne (DDS IT)

Simon Browne (DDS IT)

Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based IT provider DDS IT has joined the Microsoft elite by earning the coveted gold partner certification for cloud platform and Windows, and devices.

The certification marks DDS IT’s capabilities among the elite tier of Microsoft’s partners globally and promises customers a "best-in-class" service experience, the company said.

“Expanding on our managed services around the Microsoft Azure platform has been a key priority for us, so gives existing and future customers the assurance that we’re delivering on that," said DDS IT chief executive and founder Simon Browne.

DDS IT has managed Microsoft on-premises and cloud platforms for over 17 years, and is now supporting its customers’ transformation strategies using more and more of Microsoft’s product and service portfolio.

Browne said the gold partner certification kicks off a big year for DDS IT’s Microsoft Azure team. 

“We expect our Azure business with Microsoft to more than double in the coming year," he said.

"We see strong growth in our cloud competency and managed practice from customers needing help to digitally transform into cloud-ready businesses."

While the gold certification focused on DDS IT’s Azure solutions, its focus on the end user experience has received the tick from Microsoft too. 

DDS IT is also now an accredited Microsoft Surface partner.

In December, DDS IT became the first New Zealand gold tier partner for software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud monitoring and analytics platform Datadog.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags certificationsazureSurfaceDDS ITCloud

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 