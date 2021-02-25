DDS IT joins gold class with Microsoft cloud partner certification

Simon Browne (DDS IT) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based IT provider DDS IT has joined the Microsoft elite by earning the coveted gold partner certification for cloud platform and Windows, and devices.

The certification marks DDS IT’s capabilities among the elite tier of Microsoft’s partners globally and promises customers a "best-in-class" service experience, the company said.

“Expanding on our managed services around the Microsoft Azure platform has been a key priority for us, so gives existing and future customers the assurance that we’re delivering on that," said DDS IT chief executive and founder Simon Browne.

DDS IT has managed Microsoft on-premises and cloud platforms for over 17 years, and is now supporting its customers’ transformation strategies using more and more of Microsoft’s product and service portfolio.



Browne said the gold partner certification kicks off a big year for DDS IT’s Microsoft Azure team.

“We expect our Azure business with Microsoft to more than double in the coming year," he said.



"We see strong growth in our cloud competency and managed practice from customers needing help to digitally transform into cloud-ready businesses."

While the gold certification focused on DDS IT’s Azure solutions, its focus on the end user experience has received the tick from Microsoft too.

DDS IT is also now an accredited Microsoft Surface partner.

In December, DDS IT became the first New Zealand gold tier partner for software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud monitoring and analytics platform Datadog.