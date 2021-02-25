Unisys NZ retains long-term spot supporting NZTA's vehicle register

Credit: Dreamstime

Unisys has renewed its relationship to support the New Zealand Transport Agency’s vehicle registry suite.

The suite is a group of systems for vehicle and driver safety programs including driver licensing, motor vehicle registration and road user charges, using the Unisys agile business suite, known as the AB suite.

AB suite is cross-platform development application within the Unisys ClearPath Forward environment.

In 2017, Unisys won a five-and-a-half-year deal to move the registry suite to a cloud-based, Agile DevOps delivery environment to allow it to respond more quickly to legislative changes.

However, the company has been working with NZTA - Waka Kotahi - for much longer. It won a six-year contract in 2014 to design and rebuild the agency's crash analysis platform to be delivered as a service.

The renewed deal was announced among several others over night in the US, including one with an unnamed global healthcare provider to continue providing digital workplace solutions to provide a services for 39,000 employees around the world.

The other was with a US state government user which awarded Unisys a new scope contract to support the state’s shifting workforce model to a remote-first strategy.

In that project, Unisys' CloudForte solution will provide the foundation for a virtual infrastructure that will secure sensitive applications and regulated data by preventing users from printing, copying or downloading data onto unsecured devices.

“We have made significant progress in how we align our digital workplace and cloud solutions with our clients’ business objectives, and this vision and direction continues to be recognised and validated by leading industry analyst firms such as ISG," said Eric Hutto, president and COO of Unisys.

As reported earlier today, Unisys NZ is continuing to play a significant role at Inland Revenue, where it has been a legacy supplier of the tax department's core software, which is now being replaced.

Unisys New Zealand's most recent local financial results were for the year ended 31 December 2019. Revenue grew to $60.3 million from $52.1 million during the period, with technology sales up from $5.6 million to $22.1 million.

The value of today's deal was not immediately disclosed.



