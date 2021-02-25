Menu
Lexmark launches new training certification program in A/NZ

Lexmark launches new training certification program in A/NZ

Training certificate will be rewarded to partners who have completed a number of courses via different formats.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Lexmark's Stephen Bell

Lexmark's Stephen Bell

Credit: Lexmark

Lexmark has launched a new training certification program for Australia and New Zealand to enhance service capabilities along with sales and marketing support.

Each training certificate will be rewarded to partners who have completed a number of courses via different formats, including face to face workshops, online courses at Lexmark University, or attendance at its regular themed webinars. 

The training will include insights from guest industry leaders, as well as from Lexmark’s own solutions and vertical experts, and is available to partners that have signed up to Lexmark’s Connect Partner Program. 

Partners in A/NZ can earn points with each training event, which will lead to training certification in cloud print services, MPS for the channel, customer solutions and services, and industry sector expertise in areas such as healthcare, financial services and retail. LEAP points can also be achieved and converted to sales rewards featuring electronics, holiday packages and accessories.

Resellers who earn the training certificates will be able to display them in their sales and marketing collateral for three years, after which period further training will be required.

Lexmark A/NZ regional director Stephen Bell said the company designed the training certification program to support channel partners with content that goes beyond products.

“We’re focusing on helping our partners to grow their businesses and strengthen their customer relationships, working together on new ideas and opportunities, and supporting more efficient ways to create value,” Bell said. 

“Our program is structured to help partners to build value now and in the long run, and to adapt to broader business trends such as the move towards A4 printing, with competences in key industry sectors such as health and retail. It’s also designed to support partners who are looking to build or enhance profitable ‘as a service’ offerings, incorporating cloud services alongside print. 

“Similar to how IT service providers pitch to their customers, print resellers will also be able to demonstrate with their training certificates that they hold relevant skills in specific areas.”

In August, Lexmark expanded its cloud services platform so that partners can monitor customer printers, even if they’re other brands, through a new single ‘Fleet Agent’ portal. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Lexmark

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 