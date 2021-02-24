Menu
StorageCraft and Arcserve merge

The combined Arcserve and StorageCraft solution portfolio will be available to APAC channel partners.

Credit: Arcserve

Global backup and disaster recovery vendors Arcserve and StorageCraft are set to merge, creating a mega-vendor in the data management and protection market. 

The deal will see StorageCraft renamed 'StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company’ with Arcserve CEO Tom Signorello and Douglas Brockett, the current president of StorageCraft, jointly leading the combined entity. 

From a customer vantage point, the deal will be complementary to both parties, with Arcserve mostly catering to the enterprise and top-tier space, while StorageCraft’s solutions are largely geared towards small-to-mid-market businesses. 

While Arcserve has a large global footprint spanning the United States, Europe and Asia, its presence in Australia and New Zealand is limited to distribution via Cloud Ready in the former and Dicker Data in the latter. 

As a result, StorageCraft’s A/NZ partners are likely to see little immediate change in their dealings with the vendor except to see a greater portfolio of combined solutions. 

According to a joint announcement from the two companies, the deal will also simplify the selling process with solutions, services and support from one vendor while also “providing diversification to help partners expand addressable market share, scale revenue, and create margin opportunities”. 

In addition, partners will be offered perpetual licence and subscription business models spanning backup, disaster recovery, software-as-a-service protection, hybrid and converged data management, direct to cloud data protection, and workload migration to the cloud and other infrastructure. 

"Companies in every sector are looking to modernise their infrastructures amid unabated cyber threats and global changes that have altered the way they must protect and manage data,” Signorello said. 

“This merger will place us at the forefront of filling a massive market gap by supporting all workloads in every environment with one ecosystem. No longer will organisations require ad-hoc solutions that only add to the complexity they are trying to solve. We will be better placed than any other vendor to be ready as new workloads arise and infrastructures evolve – providing certainty today and in the future." 

Brockett meanwhile added that the merger would provide end users and partners with a “dramatically broader portfolio of solutions". 

“At the same time, it expands the resources with which we can serve our customers and ensures we grow hand in hand with our channel partners,” he said.  


