Everbridge bolsters NZ presence with Auckland centre of excellence launch

Comes as the company works to broaden its existing operations across Asia Pacific.

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Dreamstime

Critical event management solutions vendor Everbridge has launched a new global centre of excellence and software development team in Auckland, focusing on multi-channel employee engagement and internal communications alerting capabilities.

Everbridge solutions have been used in New Zealand and Australia for some time, with both countries employing the software vendor’s public warning platform for nationwide population alerting capabilities.  

In July last year, Everbridge expanded its distribution partnership with US-based master agent Telarus to include Australia and New Zealand, with the deal being handled by Telarus' local subsidiary Tradewinds Technology Brokerage.

The agreement included the critical event management (CEM) specialist's full suite of products, including its COVID-19 Shield and Return to Work software.

Now, with the company’s expansion in New Zealand, Everbridge has grown its ranks to over 300 employees across the broader Asia Pacific region. The new local centre of excellence joins similar such centres in Beijing and Bangalore among the US-based company’s global footprint.

The vendor’s local Auckland team supports the development of its critical event management (CEM) capabilities focused on informing and engaging employees during both planned and unplanned events. These activities also support the company’s so-called Future of Work solutions, including its COVID-19 Shield Return to Work and Contact Tracing solutions.

The expansion of Everbridge’s local team and footprint comes as the company works to bolster and broaden its existing operations across Asia Pacific.

“Asia Pacific serves as the multinational hub of the world, attracting the largest Global 1000 brands, including many of the largest financial services providers, energy, transportation and retail leaders,” Everbridge APAC vice president Cindy Poon said.  

“Everbridge commits to keep people safe and organisations running for our customers, and that provides tremendous opportunity within the Asia Pacific region where resident safety, employee duty of care, and business resiliency have been critical to the thriving APAC economy that welcomes so many businesses and visitors,” she added.


Tags Tradewinds Technology BrokerageEverbridge

