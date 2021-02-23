Menu
Noel Leeming embarks on e-waste recycling trial with TechCollect

Aim is to process recycling on-shore but some will have to go abroad

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Rob O'Neill

Noel Leeming is trialling a free e-waste recycling programme in partnership with not for profit TechCollect NZ to support product stewardship for electrical and electronic products.

The recycling programme aims to divert thousands of kilograms of e-waste from landfill by offering free drop-off recycle points at 16 participating Noel Leeming retail stores.

Last year, the government announced plans to regulate for product stewardship in several key areas: tyres, electronic waste, plastic packaging, agrichemicals and their containers and refrigerants.

The programme covers printers, computers, laptops and tablets as well as peripherals such as keyboards, mice, power supplies, monitors, copiers, cameras, scanners and multifunction printers. 

Excluded products include televisions, white goods, non-IT electronics, loose batteries, toner and ink cartridges.

Mobile phones can be recycled through the Noel Leeming partnership programme with Re:Mobile.

Customers are responsible for clearing personal data from devices before dropping them off.

David Benattar, chief sustainability officer at The Warehouse Group, said the programme allowed customers to responsibly and conveniently dispose of their e-waste free of charge.

"E-waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world, with the average Kiwi generating more than 21 kilograms of e-waste each year," he said.

"By introducing a programme where unwanted ICT equipment can safely be recycled, we are hopeful we can divert a considerable amount of e-waste from New Zealand landfills."

The service aims to process as much material in New Zealand as possible; however, some components recovered will get processed overseas.

Michael Dudley, senior policy manager of TechCollect NZ, said as the demand for new technology increased so does our e-waste footprint, with nearly 100,000 tonnes of e-waste generated in New Zealand each year. 

"In addition to the support provided by Noel Leeming, we are fortunate to have the backing of some of the world’s leading technology brands such as Canon, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Microsoft and Toshiba supporting our initiative and spearheading e-waste product stewardship in New Zealand,” he said.

Noel Leeming is part of the wider The Warehouse Group, which also includes The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, TheMarket.com, 1-day.co.nz and Torpedo7. 

The group became the first large organisation in the country and third major retailer in the world, to go carbon zero.

Stores participating in the trial include Whangarei Supa, St Lukes Mega Centre, Wairau Park, Manukau Supa Centre, Te Rapa, Tauranga, Rotorua, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Lower Hutt, Nelson, Moorhouse, Dunedin, Queenstown and Invercargill.

Noel Leeming is the exclusive retail partner for the expanded TechCollect NZ programme.



Tags recyclingThe WarehouseTechCollectnoel leemingproduct stewardship

