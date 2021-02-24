Menu
Microsoft will add predictive typing to Word in March

Microsoft will add predictive typing to Word in March

Predictive typing can eliminate the need to tap out cliched phrases that Microsoft thinks you're adding to your Word document.

Mark Hachman Mark Hachman (PC World (US online))
Comments
Credit: Rob Schultz/IDG

Microsoft will add predictive typing, also known as text prediction, to Microsoft Word beginning in March.

As Neowin noted, the feature has been added to the Microsoft 365 public roadmap and is due to arrive next month. Microsoft rolled out text predictions for Outlook for the web last November, and is in the process of rolling them out for Outlook for Android this month. This new feature does seem to be tied to Microsoft 365, though, and it’s not clear whether it will be part of the newly announced Office 2021

Microsoft described how text prediction works last year. Using AI, Microsoft will peer over your shoulder as you write. If you’re writing a common phrase that it thinks it understands, such as “all that glitters isn’t...” Word might suggest “gold” as the next word. All you’ll have to do is press the Tab key on your keyboard and that suggestion will be automatically “typed” into your text. It’s the same model that Google’s Gmail has used for several years, though Google uses the Space key instead.

predictive text in microsoft word https://insider.office.com/en-us/blog/text-predictions-in-word-outlook

You’ll see the predicted word highlighted in gray using Word’s new predictive-text model.

Microsoft has used text prediction before, on the “soft” keyboard that opens up when your Windows tablet is detached from a hardware keyboard. However, the text prediction Microsoft associates with your hardware keyboard opens up a small window above what you’re typing and forces you to select the word manually with an additional tap. The way Microsoft is implementing text prediction within Word is far superior. 

Last September, when Microsoft offered more detail about text prediction in Word, the company took pains to disclose that what you type doesn’t leave the “tenant boundary” of your machine--in other words, Microsoft isn't seeing it. You’ll also have the option of turning off text prediction entirely

It’s unclear how frequently Microsoft will try to guess your next words. Interestingly, AI-powered text prediction can be big business; Lightkey, for example, can try to guess your next twelve words before you’ve even typed them.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 