CrowdStrike reinforces XDR play with US$400M Humio buy

Adds Humio’s ability to ingest and correlate data into CrowdStrike’s own offerings

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (New Zealand Reseller News)
George Kurtz

Credit: CrowdStrike

Cyber security firm CrowdStrike Holdings has acquired cloud log management platform provider Humio for US$400 million in order to reinforce its own extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

A Seattle-headquartered company with offices in Los Angeles, London and Denmark, Humio’s platform of the same name provides large-scale logging and real-time analysis of data, metrics and traces. 

The acquisition is due to close by the end of April with the US$400 million paid mostly in cash. The rest of the purchase is to be delivered in the form of rollover equity awards in exchange for unvested Humio equity. 

With the buy, the cybersecurity firm expects to add the platform’s ability to ingest and correlate data from logs, applications and feeds into its own offerings in order to provide actionable insights and real-time protection. 

This is expected to result in CrowdStrike providing deep, contextual, index-free XDR at speed and scale, the firm claimed. 

“We conducted a thorough market review of existing solutions and were amazed by Humio’s mature technology architecture and proven ability to deliver at scale,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike. 

“The combination of real-time analytics and smart filtering built into CrowdStrike’s proprietary Threat Graph and Humio’s blazing-fast log management and index-free data ingestion dramatically accelerates our XDR capabilities beyond anything the market has seen to date.” 

Geeta Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of Humio, added that CrowdStrike’s Security Cloud was the “ideal” platform to extend Humio’s technology and reach. 

“We are thrilled to join CrowdStrike, the company that is leading the security industry with its cloud-native data platform, designed to support customers in establishing more mature and reliable security programs,” she said. 


Tags CrowdStrikeHumioCrowdStrike Holdings

