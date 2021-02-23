WorkForce Software ramps up A/NZ channel play

WorkForce Software's Nick Bailey Credit: WorkForce Software

Cloud-based management solution vendor WorkForce Software is ramping up its channel play across A/NZ after experiencing growth in the region.

The WorkForce Suite manages payroll, timesheets and employment regulation compliance.

WorkForce Software Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) senior vice president Nick Bailey said the company was experiencing a marked uptick in demand for cloud-based HR systems like its WorkForce Suite that is designed to adapt to changing regulations without requiring new IT investments.

During 2020, the vendor says it achieved 135 per cent year-on-year growth in software subscription bookings.

“We’re recruiting and on-boarding new partners across multiple industry segments and even though there’s high demand in A/NZ, there’s equal demand stemming from South East Asia and Japan,” Bailey said.

“We want to invest in partners that have great net promoter scores with deep customer relationships that are known for delivering value.”

Bailey said he was ideally looking to attract value-added resellers to increase the company's footprint, with a focus on quality across both private and public sectors, and many market segments such as manufacturing, retail and engineering services.

So far, WorkForce has enabled, trained and invested marketing funds with key partners, some of which are global players like Accenture, DXC Technology, EY, Cerner, Adessa, Ascender and Infosys. It also has key technology relationships with Oracle and SAP, and works tightly with Workday.

“We’ve been working closely with SAP and we're now building our own brand through an open model with service providers,” he said.

“In A/NZ, it’s a very complex HR environment to work in and we can solve that with our software, and present a powerful return on investment, which can be a key catalyst in helping companies be more cloud and digital.”

When Bailey joined WorkForce in 2019, he made the decision to pivot the company from a direct sales business to a partner-first business.

“We changed our strategy because we couldn’t keep pace with demand and we needed to grow really quickly. The best way to do that was through a channel business,” he said.

“We grew in a downturn and made a good call in moving our business model from direct to partner, now we need to double down. We’re globally building a strong partner delivery model.”

WorkForce Software’s customers span a variety of industries including multiple state and local government organisations in Australia and New Zealand, and retailers such as Sunglass Hut and Luxotica.

“For example, when faced with Australia and New Zealand’s new COVID-related regulations, our customers were able to rapidly adapt to support pandemic leave, shift workers, government-mandated health and location checks, and to support JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments,” he said.

WorkForce first entered the Australian market in 2013 through the acquisition of Australian online rostering solutions company RosterLive.