Andrew Assad exits A/NZ leadership role at Arrow

Andrew Assad Credit: Arrow

Andrew Assad has vacated his role as general manager of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at Arrow, exiting the distributor after almost 16 years of service.

ARN can exclusively reveal that the trans-Tasman executive departs effective immediately, with no confirmation yet regarding his replacement following the creation of a new leadership team in July 2019.

In a media statement to ARN, an Arrow spokesperson confirmed the move; “we wish Andrew well in his future endeavours.”

Assad joined then Distribution Central in 2005 -- acquired by Arrow in early 2016 -- rising up through the ranks to progress from channel account manager to business unit leader and sales director, leading the commercial organisation for more than 10 years.

In his most recent role, Assad was tasked with driving customer success spanning internal and channel-facing sales, in addition to overseeing go-to-market strategies in relation to engineering, customer support, vendor management and marketing.

Prior to joining Arrow, Assad specialised in the engineering plastics industry, holding positions such as production manager, inside sales representative, business development manager and national sales manager.

In November 2020, Arrow on-boarded AppViewX on both sides of the Tasman in a move which represented the US-based software vendor’s first distribution agreement in A/NZ.

As reported by ARN, AppViewX’s solutions span modular, low-code IT orchestration for certificate and key lifecycle automation and infrastructure orchestration, in addition to Internet of Things (IoT) and DevOps security solutions via a library of pre-built tasks and workflows. Other recent vendor agreements during the past 12 months include RiskIQ, SecureAuth and Illumio.

Meanwhile in New Zealand, the business appointed Harold Leaupepe as country manager for enterprise computing solutions business, effective July 2020.