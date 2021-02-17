Former IBM and HP global exec named Rackspace Technology relationship chief

Neil Emerson (Rackspace) Credit: Diebold Nixdorf

Global vendor heavyweight Neil Emerson has been appointed as global chief relationship officer for Rackspace Technology, a role that sees him responsible for relationships with the company's strategic and alliance partners, as well as customers.

Emerson brings with him a CV encompassing roles such as IBM Global Services director and HP Enterprise Services Asia managing director.

He joins Rackspace from Diebold Nixdorf, where he was senior vice president of Banking Eurasia (Europe, Middle East, Africa and APJ), based in London.

In his new role, he will be responsible for relationships with Rackspace's strategic and alliance partners, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Microsoft, along with customers, across the company's portfolio.



"Neil believes the key to success is by being the best-trusted partner our customers can draw on, and he is committed to further enhancing our high-performance culture at Rackspace Technology to achieve this," Rackspace Technology said in a statement.

The appointment comes nearly a year after Rackspace introduced new solutions centred on four areas and a rebranding as Rackspace Technology.



The four solution areas include cloud optimisation, security, cloud native enablement and data modernisation.



These efforts are a culmination of the company’s massive transformation over the past year led by CEO Kevin Jones.



(Article updated on 17 February to clarify that Emerson's role is global, not restricted to Australia, where Angela Logan-Bell continues to hold the role of senior partner and alliances manager, A/NZ.)

