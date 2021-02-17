Menu
Google Cloud donates $350K to fund Python projects

Tech giants donates to Python Software Foundation to support CPython maintenance, foundational Python tools and malware detection for the PyPI package repo.

By Paul Krill By Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Credit: Dreamstime

Google Cloud has donated US$350,000 to the Python Software Foundation, with the goals of aiding CPython development, improving foundational Python tools, and beefing up the security of the Python package ecosystem.

Three specific projects will be supported by the donation, including productionised malware detection for the PyPI (Python Package Index) repo of software for Python. Google Cloud uses the index to distribute hundreds of client libraries and developer tools, including the TensorFlow open source machine learning library.

Also included are improvements for foundational Python services and tools, as well as a CPython developer-in-residence for this year, who will work full-time to help the CPython project prioritise maintenance and address a backlog. CPython is the reference implementation of the language.

The technology giant also has recommitted an in-kind donation of Google Cloud infrastructure to the foundation. Furthermore, the Google Cloud Public Datasets program now offers a new public dataset of PyPI download statistics and project metadata, which is updated in real-time.

Google Cloud account holders can query these datasets with the BigQuery data warehouse or BigQuery Sandbox, which provide as much as 1TB of free data queries monthly.

The vendor said in a bulletin that Python was “critically important” to Google Cloud and customers, serving as a popular runtime for many hosted services, from the Google App Engine platform-as-a-service launched more than a decade ago to the more recent serverless products including Google Cloud Functions.


