Straker Translations taps major customer IBM for global cloud services

David Hook (IBM NZ) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based Straker Translations has chosen IBM Cloud to scale up translation services for 55 languages and target larger customers worldwide.

Australian listed Straker has acquired multiple companies in recent years, the latest of which was Utah based Lingotek in January 2021.

Its strategy is to deploy its own AI-powered translation technology to automate translation services for documents and websites as well as media content translation, subtitling and voice over production.

Straker recently announced that it had been appointed as a strategic translation service provider to support IBM cloud services, IBM adaptive translations services and IBM global media localisation.

In May 2020, Straker provided subtitling for IBM’s premier annual conference, Think, which required the creation of sub-titles for 6000 minutes of video, equivalent to 920,000 words, within ten days.

The two-year public cloud contract expanded Straker’s relationship with IBM while adding more capacity to grow, Straker said.

It also provided an open foundation to more easily integrate its growing portfolio of business services and technologies.

Straker will now host its entire translation service on IBM Cloud to offer global translation services at greater scale protected by IBM’s cloud security to address data privacy requirements.

“The $57 billion translation industry is being fundamentally changed by the accelerating use of AI across all facets of localisation, and to compete globally from New Zealand we rely on IBM’s leadership in cloud and data security," said Grant Straker, Straker Translations’ CEO and co-founder.

IBM New Zealand country leader David Hook said IBM cloud lays the foundations for open innovation by supporting seamless integration of technologies while meeting security, resilience, performance, and global deployment requirements.

"As Straker Translations builds a global business from New Zealand, it has the infrastructure to scale up existing services and introduce new ones as it adapts to changing industry needs," Hook said.



