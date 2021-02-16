Figure8 nabs former Datacom executive for CEO role

Geoff Trask charged with delivering 30 per cent growth over the next year

Geoff Trask (Figure8) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based cloud and IT security consultancy Figure8 has appointed Geoff Trask, formerly of Datacom, to the position of CEO.

Trask, who was most recently general manager of customer engagement at Datacom, has spent thirty-plus years working in ICT.

He is taking over leadership at Figure8 from the company's co-founders, Bryan Thompson and Craig Liddell, to bolster the provider’s portfolio of enterprise consulting and cloud services.

Trask is tasked with growing the business by 30 per cent over the next 12 months.



Launched in 2012, Figure8 has grown to a team of approximately 25, broadening an early focus on IT infrastructure and network security to hybrid cloud consulting and migration.

The company claims insurer NIB Group, Ports of Auckland, shared IT services provider Health Alliance, and HEB Construction among its clients.

“Figure8 has a smaller shoe size than certain big-brand competitors but is fast growing a reputation at the top-end of town as a safe bet for modernising core business and communication systems in the cloud,” Trask said.

“So, I’m pleased to take the top job and sharpen our commercial operation to ensure New Zealand businesses excel in the cloud.”

Thompson said Trask’s appointment was critical to managing the company’s projected growth.

“He is a strong leader with deep industry experience and operational smarts will ensure we develop the skillsets and high-value services critical to our clients today and how they expect to work in the future,” he said.

Clients were making a rapid switch to cloud services, but measures around enterprise-grade security and management frameworks for divergent technology footprints and attack surfaces had not kept up.

"On the one hand cloud platforms open the door to a new universe of scale and gymnastic technology possibilities, and on the other hand managing everything is much harder than it was in the days when IT managers could wrap their arms around in-house IT systems.”

Trask's CV also lists senior management experience with IT companies including Lexel, Infinity Solutions (now Fujitsu), and Trilogy – one of the three companies amalgamated by Infinity Group.

