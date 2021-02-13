Lenovo NZ names Libby Macgregor new boss as Mike Hill steps down

Set to take on the new role in April.

Mike Hill (Lenovo) Credit: IDG

Lenovo has named senior account executive Libby Macgregor as its next New Zealand country manager as current local boss Mike Hill prepares to retire from the top job.



Hill’s impending retirement from the country manager role comes after close to five years with the hardware vendor, which he joined from Fujitsu New Zealand, where he held the post of national sales manager for close to three years.

From 2009 to 2013, Hill was country manager for Dell New Zealand. He also held various leadership roles with Hewlett-Packard New Zealand from 1997 to 2005, including enterprise sales director.



Credit: Lenovo Libby Macgregor (Lenovo)

During Hill’s tenure with Lenovo, the company’s local arm has achieved record market share, claiming key accounts in the government, enterprise, global and education spaces.



Lenovo finished the third quarter in 2020 a shade over 27 per cent in market share for New Zealand, according to IDC's quarterly personal computing device tracker, 2020 Q3, up from 17 per cent in the previous quarter.

The result saw Lenovo claim quarterly leadership in the New Zealand PC market for the first time, a feat Hill told Reseller News the company was determined to repeat.



According to Lenovo, Hill’s tenure also saw the company triple its workforce and expand beyond sales, adding technical resources to help with post-sales care and technical support.

In 2016, Hill was inducted into the Reseller News Hall of Fame for his leadership excellence and outstanding contributions to the industry.



“We thank Mike warmly for his leadership and strategic contributions, which have put Lenovo in a strong position for future success,” Lenovo Australia and New Zealand managing director Matt Codrington said.

“Mike has been an absolute inspiration and role model in growing our New Zealand business through his expertise and long-standing relationships. He leaves a stronger, agile and tight-knit business that will continue to focus on doing right by our New Zealand market and customers,” he added.



Codrington also welcomed Macgregor, who was recognised in the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) as a Shining Star in 2017, to her new role leading the company in New Zealand -- the appointment being part of its succession planning and talent pipeline over the past year.



“Having worked for Lenovo in various leadership roles and markets, Libby comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience of our business, the technology industry, and our markets,” Codrington said.

“As a mentor and keen advocate for female talent in Lenovo, Libby also brings good perspective and greater diversity to our leadership team. New Zealand is a key part of Lenovo’s A/NZ business, and Libby will be instrumental in continuing our growth and momentum across the country,” he said.



From Hill’s perspective Macgregor, who has driven Lenovo’s commercial sales team in New Zealand since 2015, is well-prepared to take the reins and will bring no small amount of talent and experience to her new role.

“I congratulate Libby on her appointment and am proud to see her taking on the role of leading Lenovo in New Zealand,” Hill said. “Having worked closely with Libby for many years, I am confident that the Lenovo business in New Zealand will continue to succeed and grow under her leadership.”



Reporting directly to Codrington, Macgregor will be responsible for leading Lenovo’s local business from the beginning of April. She has been tasked with driving business and revenue growth for the company while strengthening its business offerings in New Zealand.



Prior to joining Lenovo in New Zealand, Macgregor spent over eight years with the company in other regions, holding a variety of business and sales development leadership roles in Asia Pacific, Australia and the United Kingdom.



“It is an incredible privilege to lead Lenovo in New Zealand, as the company continues to diversify and strengthen its offerings for channel partners and customers,” Mcgregor said.



“Over the years I have worked at Lenovo, it has been inspiring to witness how intelligent transformation and smarter technology can improve people’s lives for the better.

“I would like to thank Mike for his leadership over the last years and look forward to continuing our journey to enrich and add value for Lenovo, and our channel partners and customers in New Zealand,” she added.

The local leadership change comes as Lenovo moves to consolidate its offerings into three distinct business units, creating a new arm dedicated solely to offering devices and services.

Under the new division, named ‘Solutions and Services’, Lenovo will offer smart verticals, attached services, managed services and ‘as a service offerings’ including Device-as-a-Service.