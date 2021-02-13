SAP bolsters no-code offering with AppGyver acquisition

AppGyver’s solutions will become part of the SAP Business Technology Platform.

Credit: SAP

German software giant SAP has acquired Finnish no-code development platform operator AppGyver, a move that will bolster its existing no-code capabilities and broaden is offering in the area of business process intelligence.



Based in Helsinki, AppGyver develops and sells a no-code app development platform that creates applications for the web and for mobile use.

The company’s visual development environment is designed to enable users with no coding skills to build applications that can be configured for, and work across, all operating systems – without requiring the need to write a single line of code.

SAP said with the acquisition under its belt, it would be better able to help its customers and partners adapt their IT systems efficiently to their specific needs and optimise the usability of their applications.

AppGyver’s solutions will become part of the SAP Business Technology Platform. It is anticipated the solutions will broaden SAP’s offering in the area of business process intelligence and be a complementary addition to SAP’s low-code offering provided by partner Mendix Tech, part of Siemens.



The German vendor said the acquisition also broadens its recently launched RISE with SAP business transformation services bundle, of which the SAP Business Technology Platform and business process intelligence offering are key parts.



“AppGyver helps us expand our no-code capabilities and establish a comprehensive offering in this area,” SAP Business Technology Platform Core president Michael Weingartner said.

“Going forward, we can deliver a full range of simple and integrated application development tools that allow customers, partners and our own teams to enhance process automation and further improve the experience for users of SAP applications.

“By adding AppGyver’s solutions to our own no-code capabilities, we facilitate the creation of workflows, forms, robotic process automation and lightweight case management,” he added.



AppGyver has long offered all indie developers and organisations with less than US$10 million in revenue or funding use of its Composer Pro platform for free, while charging larger organistions. It remains to be seen if this free usage tier will remain under SAP's ownership.



For now, SAP and AppGyver have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or other financial details of the transaction.

