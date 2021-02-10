Jabra doubles down on Ingram Micro New Zealand partnership

Jason Langley (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro New Zealand has been named as the sole distributor for Danish audio and visual equipment vendor Jabra in the local market, after enjoying a period of rapid growth with the brand’s products.



Effective immediately, the agreement will see Ingram Micro take responsibility for the distribution and support of the extensive range of Jabra enterprise and consumer headsets, headphones, and video conferencing equipment to its nationwide partner network.



Ingram Micro signed a New Zealand distribution agreement with Jabra in 2016. In 2019, Jabra appointed Atlas Gentech as an official New Zealand distribution partner for its contact centre and enterprise audio products.



Fellow Kiwi distributor Snapper Network Distributors, aka SnapperNet, also lists Jabra as one of the vendors whose products it distributes in the local market.



According to Ingram Micro, Jabra’s move to double down on its distribution services in NZ comes after the company, with the leadership of brand manager Shabana Khan, grew Jabra sales by nearly 500 per cent over the past four years.

“We have exponentially grown our businesses together over the course of a lengthy relationship. And Shabana Khan has shown nothing but exceptional value to Jabra, our partners, and their end customers,” Jabra A/NZ managing director David Piggot said.

From the perspective of Jabra A/NZ director of distribution Brent Mitchell, the market penetration achieved by Ingram Micro paves the road to success for Jabra solutions for Unified Communications coming to market following its acquisition of Altia Systems late in 2019.

“Collaboration tools such as the PanaCast video solution are in demand as more people than ever before work remotely. With Ingram Micro as our sole distributor within the region, resellers can look forward to proven products backed by proven market reach and support,” Mitchell said.



For Ingram Micro New Zealand managing director Jason Langley, the move to a sole distribution arrangement across both Jabra’s commercial and consumer product ranges demonstrates the level of trust the vendor has placed in the distributor’s unified communications team.

"Coming off the back of a stunning 2020 result, we are looking forward to working closely with the Jabra team and more of the same in 2021,” Langley said.



“Supporting and enabling our reseller partners has always been a top priority and we are thrilled to now be in a position to add greater value across the entire Jabra range.

“The growth achieved to date is thanks to top quality products, a committed and passionate team empowering our resellers, and consistent customer satisfaction every time Jabra is selected. With more people using video conferencing and softphones on their computers, this is a winning formula for lasting success, concludes Langley,” he added.