SAP promotes Paul Marriott as new APJ president

Paul Marriott (SAP) Credit: SAP

SAP has promoted Paul Marriott as its new Asia Pacific Japan president.

Marriott steps into the role vacated by Scott Russell, who moved into SAP’s global executive board within Customer Success, focusing on more than 440,000 customers and about 40,000 employees.

Marriott is based in Singapore and will report to Russell. Prior to his promotion, Marriott was the region’s chief operating officer (COO) and maintains more than 25 years experience, including 13 years with SAP and 12 years at Oracle.

“I am confident that Paul’s tenure with customers in APJ as well as his relentless focus on delivering customer value and outcomes will help enterprises accelerate their next phase of digitisation,” Russell said.

Marriott’s remit spans Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, Japan, Korea and India.

SAP customers in the region include Asian Paints, Bank Central Asia, BHP, Fonterra, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Zinc, Hyundai-Kia Motor, SK Hynix, Sony, the Australian federal government, National Australia Bank, NTT, Nissha Printing, Nikkei, Olam, Orica, Pantos Logistics, Standard Chartered Bank, Yodobashi Camera and Zespri International.

“Asia’s next decade of growth will be driven by sustainable cloud growth, anchored by our purpose, people and partnerships, we aim to bring development, growth and prosperity to Asia Pacific,” Marriott said.

“Economic growth in the Asia Pacific did not come without consequences. The region is also the largest carbon dioxide polluter in the world, with an estimated 17 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emitted annually.

“We aim to onboard the top organisations through 2021 to our Climate 21 initiative in APJ — ‘21 in 21’ — to help reduce their carbon footprint.”

SAP’s Climate 21 initiative aims to help customers manage their green line by providing insights for them to assemble, assess and act on their carbon emissions footprint along the supply and value chain.

“We will continue to embrace cultural, gender and generational diversity. SAP will provide an environment for female leaders to succeed, nurture young talent and promote a culture of lifelong learning to build the workforce of tomorrow in Asia now,” he said.

In January, SAP launched a business transformation as a service package labelled RISE with SAP, aiming to consolidate multiple customer contracts into a single subscription model.