Dicker Data, on a roll, nabs Trend Micro distributorship for NZ

Evan Thomas (Trend Micro) Credit: Trend Micro

Dicker Data has been appointed a distributor of the Trend Micro range of products for the New Zealand market, effective from the beginning of February.

Trend Micro is the market share leader for hybrid cloud workload security, according to industry analyst IDC.

"The market for security products continues to grow as the threat landscape evolves," said Lou Nunn, software business unit manager of Dicker Data.

"The changes in employee work structure seen in many organisations during 2020 has further driven the awareness and need amongst organisations to ensure their security practices are best-in-class, the timing is perfect for our two companies to come together and deliver these solutions.”

The win comes as Dicker Data has been on a roll, picking up new distributorships including that of major vendor VMware in Australia.

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed company's share price has responded, rocketing over the last six months, from A$7.54 to A$12.38. At the end of its third quarter, Dicker Data reported total revenue up 14.9 per cent for the year to date and profit before tax up 28.3 per cent.

Most of the gains came in the first half of the year from workforce mobilisation during the pandemic, however, the VMware win in Australia was flagged this month as a significant strategic opportunity for 2021.

Trend Micro's distributors locally are now Dicker Data and Ingram Micro for both perpetual and MSP distribution while Rhipe and Soft Solutions have MSP distribution only, Trend Micro confirmed today.

Dicker Data said it shared a vision with Trend Micro to collaborate offering a channel-focused portfolio of enterprise, medium and and small business security solutions backed by Dicker Data’s local support.

"We are incredibly excited to be building on our success with Dicker Data in the region as we drive further growth and expansion through extending our distribution partnership to New Zealand," said Evan Thomas, head of partnerships and alliances for Trend Micro A/NZ

"There has been significant growth in both the mid-market and enterprise sectors, which not only requires our focus, but also the right partners in place to understand the security needs of businesses and truly listen to customers."

Thomas said the partnership was well equipped to identify new opportunities and service customers in New Zealand with Trend Micro Cloud One security services platform and wider offerings.