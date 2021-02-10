Menu
Seeby Woodhouse surrenders CEO role at Voyager Internet

Seeby Woodhouse surrenders CEO role at Voyager Internet

Founder rings in a round of management changes at internet service and cloud company

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Seeby Woodhouse (Voyager Internet)

Seeby Woodhouse (Voyager Internet)

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand internet industry legend Seeby Woodhouse is handing over his CEO role at Voyager Internet to former general manager Alf Wallis.

Woodhouse, who announced a round of management table changes today, will continue to be actively involved in the business as managing director and founder and will continue to share his vision as part of Voyager’s strategy group.

Deidre Steyn, formerly growth manager, has been promoted to chief commercial officer, responsible for the successful development and delivery of commercial, product, and customer strategies at the broadband, voice, domain name, and cloud solutions company.

Steve Armstrong, formerly operations manager, has been promoted to chief operating officer, responsible for delivering continuous improvement strategies for customer service experience.

Woodhouse was the founder of internet service provider Orcon while still at university in 1994. He sold the business to state-owned Kordia for $24.7 million in 2007. 

Woodhouse owned around 80 per cent of the company at that time.

Voyager employs over 100 staff spread across four offices in Albany, Auckland City, Wellington and Christchurch.

"We believe the collective knowledge of the executive team -- over 60 years of telecommunications experience -- and their long tenure at Voyager has placed us in a position to better serve customers, with more executive muscle, responsibility and decision making closer to the front line under this new structure," Woodhouse said.

The company said it had experienced non-stop growth within its business, enterprise, and wholesale divisions, including recent success helping businesses maximise their investment in technology.

Over 10,000 small businesses now used Voyagers cloud phone system product, Voyager Voice, for instance,  Wallis said.

Voyager was striving to deliver "future-proof" digital transformation for customers in order to establish a competitive edge.

"Amid this trend there have been major changes in the expectations that our customers place on us to help solve their business challenges and get more out of their current investments in telecommunications and internet technologies," said Steyn.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ISPInternet Service ProviderVoyagerCloud

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 