Seeby Woodhouse surrenders CEO role at Voyager Internet

Founder rings in a round of management changes at internet service and cloud company

Seeby Woodhouse (Voyager Internet) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand internet industry legend Seeby Woodhouse is handing over his CEO role at Voyager Internet to former general manager Alf Wallis.

Woodhouse, who announced a round of management table changes today, will continue to be actively involved in the business as managing director and founder and will continue to share his vision as part of Voyager’s strategy group.

Deidre Steyn, formerly growth manager, has been promoted to chief commercial officer, responsible for the successful development and delivery of commercial, product, and customer strategies at the broadband, voice, domain name, and cloud solutions company.

Steve Armstrong, formerly operations manager, has been promoted to chief operating officer, responsible for delivering continuous improvement strategies for customer service experience.

Woodhouse was the founder of internet service provider Orcon while still at university in 1994. He sold the business to state-owned Kordia for $24.7 million in 2007.

Woodhouse owned around 80 per cent of the company at that time.

Voyager employs over 100 staff spread across four offices in Albany, Auckland City, Wellington and Christchurch.

"We believe the collective knowledge of the executive team -- over 60 years of telecommunications experience -- and their long tenure at Voyager has placed us in a position to better serve customers, with more executive muscle, responsibility and decision making closer to the front line under this new structure," Woodhouse said.



The company said it had experienced non-stop growth within its business, enterprise, and wholesale divisions, including recent success helping businesses maximise their investment in technology.

Over 10,000 small businesses now used Voyagers cloud phone system product, Voyager Voice, for instance, Wallis said.

Voyager was striving to deliver "future-proof" digital transformation for customers in order to establish a competitive edge.

"Amid this trend there have been major changes in the expectations that our customers place on us to help solve their business challenges and get more out of their current investments in telecommunications and internet technologies," said Steyn.