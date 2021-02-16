Menu
Java 17 proposal would enhance PRNGs

Java 17 proposal would enhance PRNGs

Pseudo random number generators would gain a uniform API in the Java long-term support release due in September

By Paul Krill By Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Christoph

Although not due until September, Java 17 has already begun to take shape, with a proposal of enhanced pseudorandom number generators targeted to the planned upgrade to standard Java.

Filed as part of OpenJDK's Java Development Kit (JDK) 17, the proposal would provide new interface types and implementations for pseudorandom number generators (PRNGs) including jumpable PRNGs and an additional class of splittable PRNG algorithms (LXM).

A new interface, RandomGenerator, would supply a uniform API for all existing and new PRNGs. Four specialised RandomGenerator interfaces would be provided. Goals of the plan include:

  • Making it easier to use various PRNG algorithms interchangeably in applications.
  • Improved support for stream-based programming, providing streams of PRNG objects.
  • Elimination of code duplication in existing PRNG classes.
  • Preservation of existing behavior of class java.util.Random.

Motivating the plan is a focus on multiple areas for improvement in the area of pseudorandom number generation in Java. The effort does not call for providing implementations of numerous other PRNG algorithms. But three common algorithms have been added that already are widely deployed in other programming language environments.

In coming months, more features will be proposed for JDK 17. Possibilities include a foreign linker API, a vector API, and a foreign-memory access API, all of which are currently in an incubator stage in the JDK 16 release due March 16. Sealed classes, in a second preview in JDK 16, could become generally available in JDK 17.

Early-access open source builds of JDK 17 can be found at jdk.java.net. JDK 17 is slated to be the next long-term-support (LTS) release of Java, meaning it would receive multiple years of support; other Java releases, serving as feature releases, are supported for just six months.

LTS releases arrive every three years. The last LTS release, JDK 11, was published in September 2018. New releases of Java arrive every six months. The current release line of standard Java is JDK 15.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 