Menu
Kordia joins Defend, Kaon in Marketplace security catalogue

Kordia joins Defend, Kaon in Marketplace security catalogue

Government agencies can now more easily procure services from Kordia's security unit

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Julie Ware (Kordia)

Julie Ware (Kordia)

Credit: Supplied

Kordia is open for business on the Department of Internal Affairs Marketplace for IT security services in the ICT security incident response, investigation and forensics category.

The Marketplace is a government supplier board, making Kordia a pre-approved professional service provider for agencies and state-owned enterprises.

State-owned Kordia sits alongside Defend NZ and Kaon Security in the service category.

Kordia head of security products Julie Ware, who joined the company from Datacom last year, said the move would open the door to a range of new opportunities.

“Together, Kordia and its independent cyber security division, Aura Information Security, provide New Zealand’s most comprehensive suite of security products and services," Ware said. 

"It’s great to see Kordia as an approved information security provider on the Marketplace and we look forward to working with our future customers.”

Earlier today, enterprise software support provider Rimini Street made a similar announcement, joining two Marketplace catalogues after completing the primary procurement process.

Agencies can now more easily procure services from both companies without having to negotiate their own contract terms or pricing. 

 



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags procurementMarketplaceForensicsKordiagovernmentsecurityKaonDefend NZ

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 