Kordia joins Defend, Kaon in Marketplace security catalogue

Government agencies can now more easily procure services from Kordia's security unit

Julie Ware (Kordia) Credit: Supplied

Kordia is open for business on the Department of Internal Affairs Marketplace for IT security services in the ICT security incident response, investigation and forensics category.

The Marketplace is a government supplier board, making Kordia a pre-approved professional service provider for agencies and state-owned enterprises.

State-owned Kordia sits alongside Defend NZ and Kaon Security in the service category.

Kordia head of security products Julie Ware, who joined the company from Datacom last year, said the move would open the door to a range of new opportunities.

“Together, Kordia and its independent cyber security division, Aura Information Security, provide New Zealand’s most comprehensive suite of security products and services," Ware said.

"It’s great to see Kordia as an approved information security provider on the Marketplace and we look forward to working with our future customers.”

Earlier today, enterprise software support provider Rimini Street made a similar announcement, joining two Marketplace catalogues after completing the primary procurement process.

Agencies can now more easily procure services from both companies without having to negotiate their own contract terms or pricing.



