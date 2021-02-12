Homebrew 3 brings Apple Silicon support

Open source package manager for MacOS and Linux introduces official support for Apple Silicon and a new bottle syntax format.

Credit: Apple

Homebrew 3.0.0, the latest version of the package manager for MacOS and Linux, introduces official support for Apple Silicon hardware and a new bottle binary package format.

Apple Silicon is Apple’s own system-on-a-chip platform, which is replacing Intel processors in Apple’s Mac computers. Apple Silicon is supported on Homebrew installations in /opt/homebrew. But Homebrew does not yet provide all bottle packages on Apple Silicon that are available for Intel x86_64. The project is seeking help in doing so.

Homebrew 3.0.0 was unveiled February 5. Installation instructions can be found at brew.sh.

Other changes in Homebrew 3.0.0 include:

brew bottle and bottle do blocks use a new syntax format (one :celler per platform); brew style --fix will autocorrect formulae to the new format. This move will allow more bottles to be relocatable.

and blocks use a new syntax format (one per platform); will autocorrect formulae to the new format. This move will allow more bottles to be relocatable. A new HOMEBREW_BOOTSNAP environment variable enables use of the Bootstrap gem to speed up repeated brew calls. This capability does not yet work on Apple Silicon or via Homebrew’s portable Ruby.

environment variable enables use of the Bootstrap gem to speed up repeated calls. This capability does not yet work on Apple Silicon or via Homebrew’s portable Ruby. A new command, brew completions , enables opt-ins to completions from third-party taps.

, enables opt-ins to completions from third-party taps. brew casks is a new command implemented in Bash to output casks available to install.

is a new command implemented in Bash to output casks available to install. Some methods have been deprecated, disabled, and removed.

brew update better handles upstream branch renames.

better handles upstream branch renames. Command usage text is generated automatically to keep it up-to-date.

brew audit reads more formula data from taps.

reads more formula data from taps. A bug that triggered brew update on every invocation of brew install has been fixed.