Rimini Street targets government growth through Marketplace beachhead

Collaborative Marketplace agreement could accelerate business for the Oracle and SAP services challenger

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Emmanuelle Hose (Rimini Street)

Credit: Rimini Street

Global enterprise software support provider Rimini Street has become an approved supplier on the New Zealand government Marketplace.

Rimini Street has completed the open primary procurement process so agencies can now more easily procure its services without having to negotiate their own contract terms or pricing. 

Rimini Street, which launched into New Zealand in late 2018, said it already worked with a number of government agencies in New Zealand, including the University of Auckland. 

However, the new agreement had the potential to generate significant additional support savings for central government agencies, local government and universities and schools. 

As well as support and maintenance for Oracle and SAP, Rimini Street offers services for Salesforce enterprise software implementations.

The company appears to have been added to the application management and administration services catalogue as well as the database management and administration services catalogue.

It sits alongside other providers variously including DXC, Fronde, Integration Works, NTT, Datacom and Optimation.

Last year, Rimini Street signed a whole-of-government volume sourcing agreement with the Australian government and has since added more than 10 agencies to its client list.  

“This new agreement will provide more choice for New Zealand government agencies by enabling a more streamlined procurement process for critical enterprise software services, while also helping them optimise their IT spend," said Emmanuelle Hose, regional general manager for Australia and New Zealand at Rimini Street. 

Nasdaq-listed Rimini Street delivers premium support and integrated application management globally to more than 3700 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organisations.

The Department of Internal Affairs has been consulting on changes to its Marketplace agreements, posting notice of these just before Christmas.

Some of those changes appear to relate to assurance that the terms of the agreement are being met. Changes to section 6 seem to place more of the responsibility for that assurance onto agencies rather than the Marketplace and DIA itself.


