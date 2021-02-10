Menu
Ingram Micro flags coming Cloud Marketplace attractions

Ingram Micro flags coming Cloud Marketplace attractions

Plans to streamline Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace credits and refunds, among other updates.

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Cloud has outlined a series of impending updates to its Cloud Marketplace, with Ingram Micro Cloud New Zealand general manager Barbara Kidd suggesting that as the move from on-premises to cloud gathers pace, the distributor’s Marketplace will continue to adapt.  

Among the planned “improvements” set to be made to the Cloud Marketplace is the streamlining of Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace credits and refunds, as well the modernisation of credit line requests and increases.  

The distributor also plans to ensure better alignment with calendar billing, simplify invoices to make them more intuitive, offer new learning opportunities via live chat and Cloud University and make more vendors and SKUs available to provision via Cloud Marketplace.  

Moreover, the company indicated it planned to outline a roadmap of new functionality for partners on the Cloud Marketplace.  

The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace site recently underwent a makeover, according to the company, resulting in greater user-friendly functionality.  

Based on feedback from partners, these updates are designed to simplify browsing and searching the Marketplace catalogue.

The Cloud Marketplace updates come as the company launches an in-house, Australian and New Zealand-based customer support team called ‘Modern Support’.  

From 8:30am to midnight each day, local calls from partners to Ingram Micro Cloud will now be handled by its local customer support team of specialists in a bid to provide dedicated expert support and reduced resolution times.  

The team includes two IT specialists in Auckland, one each specialising in the areas of software-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service, and 12 in Sydney. These experts will work to ensure partners obtain expert assistance and reduced resolution times with associated Ingram Cloud enquiries.

Outside of local support times, calls will be handled by Ingram Micro’s global support team.  

“With the introduction of Modern Support and the additional improvements we’ll be introducing, our partners can be confident that they have a best-in-breed service at their disposal to drive both their own business growth and the success of their clients,” Kidd said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Ingram Micro CloudBarbara Kidd

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 