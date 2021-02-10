Ingram Micro flags coming Cloud Marketplace attractions

Plans to streamline Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace credits and refunds, among other updates.

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Cloud has outlined a series of impending updates to its Cloud Marketplace, with Ingram Micro Cloud New Zealand general manager Barbara Kidd suggesting that as the move from on-premises to cloud gathers pace, the distributor’s Marketplace will continue to adapt.

Among the planned “improvements” set to be made to the Cloud Marketplace is the streamlining of Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace credits and refunds, as well the modernisation of credit line requests and increases.

The distributor also plans to ensure better alignment with calendar billing, simplify invoices to make them more intuitive, offer new learning opportunities via live chat and Cloud University and make more vendors and SKUs available to provision via Cloud Marketplace.

Moreover, the company indicated it planned to outline a roadmap of new functionality for partners on the Cloud Marketplace.

The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace site recently underwent a makeover, according to the company, resulting in greater user-friendly functionality.

Based on feedback from partners, these updates are designed to simplify browsing and searching the Marketplace catalogue.



The Cloud Marketplace updates come as the company launches an in-house, Australian and New Zealand-based customer support team called ‘Modern Support’.

From 8:30am to midnight each day, local calls from partners to Ingram Micro Cloud will now be handled by its local customer support team of specialists in a bid to provide dedicated expert support and reduced resolution times.

The team includes two IT specialists in Auckland, one each specialising in the areas of software-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service, and 12 in Sydney. These experts will work to ensure partners obtain expert assistance and reduced resolution times with associated Ingram Cloud enquiries.



Outside of local support times, calls will be handled by Ingram Micro’s global support team.

“With the introduction of Modern Support and the additional improvements we’ll be introducing, our partners can be confident that they have a best-in-breed service at their disposal to drive both their own business growth and the success of their clients,” Kidd said.