Vast kicks off A/NZ partner drive as Veritas’ Howard Fyffe takes the reins

New role comes after three years heading up Veritas in A/NZ

Howard Fyffe (Vast Data) Credit: Veritas

Data storage solutions vendor Vast Data is set to kick off a partner recruitment drive in the local market as former Veritas Australia and New Zealand managing director Howard Fyffe takes the reins as the company’s new A/NZ lead.



Headquartered in New York City, Vast offers a Universal Storage solution that combines exabyte levels of scalability with multi-tenant quality of service tools in order to, in the company’s own words, “make it possible to consolidate all data and all applications onto one scale-out tier of flash”.



Fyffe comes to the role after three years heading up Veritas in the local market, a position that followed on from his tenure as Nutanix A/NZ managing director and, before that, more than 13 years at Cisco, where he was, among other things, data centre practice lead for Asia Pacific.

As previously reported by ARN, Fyffe left Veritas following a restructure of the vendor’s local business.



Now, settling in as Vast’s new local lead, Fyffe plans to step up the vendor’s partner recruitment efforts.

“Over the course of the next several months, we plan to aggressively expand the number of channel partners within the region to address the increased demand from clients and prospects as well as grow our team,” Fyffe said.



“Over the next several weeks, I will be meeting with our current and prospective partners within both Australia and New Zealand to identify new opportunities to end storage complexity issues that enterprises are facing by leveraging Vast’s Universal Storage architecture,” he added.



According to Fyffe, Vast sells 100 per cent through a global network of resellers and claims a comprehensive sell-through program, dubbed the Vasttronaut Certified Program, to train its reseller network, and provides toolsets to enable the selling of Universal Storage clusters.



VAST also partners with select resellers, including Australian reseller Xenon, to deliver turn-key artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for customers leveraging Nvidia’s DXG platforms coupled with Vast Universal Storage.



“With this architecture, Vast is able to consolidate applications onto a highly scalable all-flash storage system to meet the performance needs of the most demanding workloads, while also redefining the economics of flash infrastructure to finally make it affordable enough to store all of an organization’s data on flash,” Fyffe said of the company’s offering.

While Fyffe is planning to ramp up partner recruitment, the company is also in the midst of an employee recruitment drive, with Fyffe on the hunt for at least two positions Australia: a senior sales engineer and a technical support engineer.