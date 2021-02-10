GitHub increases developer’s cut of GitHub Marketplace sales

Software developers will get a 95 per cent share of the sales of their apps in the GitHub Marketplace, up from 75 per cent

Credit: Dreamstime

GitHub has increased the developer’s cut from apps sold in the GitHub Marketplace from 75 per cent to 95 per cent, with the project hosting site keeping a five per cent hosting fee. GitHub is also simplifying the app verification process for developers.

GitHub Marketplace provides a forum for developers to find, sell, and share development tools intended to simplify software development. In addition to boosting the developer’s share of revenue from the marketplace, GitHub on February 4 also revealed steps to simplify application verification.

Verification will now be based on the developer organisation’s identity and common-sense security precautions:

Validation of an organisation’s domain via a DNS TXT record

Email address validation

Requiring two-factor authentication for a developer’s GitHub organisation

Developers can track an app submission’s progress from their organisation’s profile settings, to facilitate faster fixing of issues. Plans also call for moving verified apps to a validated publisher model, which would modify the use of the “verified” badge to indicate that publishers and not apps are scrutinised.

GitHub also is updating its Technology Partner program, which assists partners with building integrations to the GitHub platform. Unveiled in 2017, GitHub Marketplace features a range of applications for purposes ranging from Slack integration to cloud deployment to issue-tracking.