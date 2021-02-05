Oracle exec replaces CCL veteran Andrew Allan in top job

Andrew Allan (CCL) Credit: Reseller News

Spark has named longtime Oracle executive Heather Graham as the new CEO of its CCL subsidiary, stepping into the shoes previously filled by Andrew Allan, who held the top job for over a decade.



Allan, who was inducted into the Reseller News Hall of Fame in 2017, recently left the business as CEO, with the company holding a farewell event for him in November last year.



A spokesperson told Reseller News that Allan has left the business in great shape, having established a strong leadership team, putting in place a strong multi-cloud plan for the business and bringing together CCL, Revera and Leaven as one brand, with Allan spearheading the combined business.

“We’re excited to deliver this news knowing that the merger creates a single organisation providing end-to-end IT management and cloud technology services unrivalled in New Zealand,” said Allan, at the time of the announcement.



Graham joins Spark’s cloud and managed services business after more than two decades with Oracle, where she most recently held the role of strategic client executive, global sales, from Austin, Texas.



Credit: CCL Heather Graham (CCL)

While she has been based in North America for decades, Graham is an Australian with deep family roots in New Zealand, according to Spark.

With a solid professional history at Oracle holding roles such as vice president of its Global Consulting Project Management Office (a role she was recruited for by former CEO Mark Hurd) and North America cloud vice president, Graham is well known for delivering transformational and complex programs and for her focus on customer outcomes.



Moreover, Graham was the lead of two start-up initiatives within Oracle, acting as the equivalent of CEO for these businesses, driving huge turnaround for the vendor.

Most recently, she created Oracle’s Cloud Global Business Unit from scratch and led the development of the business’ growth in cloud.



“Heather is a true global talent when it comes to cloud and we couldn’t be more excited to see how she can take CCL, the leading cloud managed service business in New Zealand, from strength to strength,” Grant McBeath, Spark customer director, said.



“She brings an impressive pedigree as Oracle’s thought leader on cloud and will undoubtedly help unlock the value and potential of CCL’s offering for New Zealand business.



“We conducted a global search as the role demands a high calibre of leadership, cloud knowledge and expertise in services and networks. Plus, we wanted to find someone aligned to our values and with a track record of delivery. When we met Heather, it was clear she is the perfect fit for the role,” he added.



Graham will start at CCL on 31 March, after relocating from Austin and completing her quarantine in MIQ.

